Why Jr NTR married Lakshmi Pranathi over his girlfriend? Know the story of love and sacrifice

In an interview, Jr NTR revealed the reason behind his marriage to Lakshmi Pranathi, stating that it was a decision driven by a deep sense of responsibility and love for a specific person.

Jr NTR started his career as a child artist and made his debut as a lead actor in 2001 with the film 'Ninnu Choodalani', which unfortunately did not perform well at the box office.

His second film, 'Student No. 1', directed by SS Rajamouli, marked the director's debut as well. The film was a super hit, and Jr NTR's subsequent films like 'Aadi' and 'Simhadri' cemented his position as a star hero. However, despite his fame, Jr NTR's young age meant he was still maturing, and some of his comments in interviews sparked controversies.

One such controversy involved Jr NTR's comments about Chiranjeevi, where he stated that he only knew of his grandfather, Sr NTR, as the biggest mass hero. These comments, made during a live interview, drew criticism, and it's rumored that Akkineni Nagarjuna even gave him a stern warning. Another controversy that surrounded the young actor was his alleged love affair with actress Sameera Reddy.

Jr NTR and Sameera Reddy worked together in the film 'Narasimhudu', which was a box office disaster. They later collaborated again for 'Ashok', directed by Surender Reddy, which received an average response. Rumors of a serious relationship between them surfaced in the media.

In an interview, Jr NTR addressed the rumors about his relationship with Sameera Reddy, referring to it as a mistake made in his youth. He acknowledged that love can happen at any time, but he realized it wasn't right and decided to move on. He emphasized the importance of separating professional and personal life and revealed that he had decided to marry someone who would take care of his mother.

Jr NTR's upcoming film, 'Devara', directed by Koratala Siva, will be released worldwide on September 27th. The film, being made in two parts, stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead and Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist. The' Devara' trailer, released recently, has garnered immense appreciation.

Latest Videos