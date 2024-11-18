Allu Arjun net worth: Know assets, income and more of Pushpa-2 actor

Entertainment
Allu Arjun's net worth is approximately Rs 460 crores, from his acting career, investments, and various business ventures across multiple industries.
The actor charges between Rs 60 to 125 crores per movie, ranking him among the highest-paid stars in the Telugu film industry.
He owns Allu Studio in Hyderabad, a state-of-the-art film production facility that contributes to regional cinema's growth and attracts various filmmakers for projects.
He owns a Buffalo Wild Wings franchise in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, highlighting his entry into the hospitality and restaurant industry.
Arjun is a popular brand ambassador for major names like KFC, Frooti, and Hero MotoCorp, adding to his financial and public visibility.
Allu Arjun owns a lavish 8,000 sq ft, two-acre home in Hyderabad’s upscale Jubilee Hills and a two-bedroom apartment in Mumbai, solidifying his presence in both cities.
His luxury car collection includes high-end models such as Range Rover Vogue, Hummer H2, Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence, Mercedes GLE 350d, and BMW X6 M Sport.