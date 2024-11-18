Eastern Railway Sports Quota Recruitment 2024 Apply Online

Eastern Railway invites online applications for 60 Sportsperson posts. The online facility is available from 15.11.2024 to 14.12.2024 at http://www.rrcer.org/. Carefully read the employment notification before applying.

Group ‘C’, Level-4/Level-5 - Degree or equivalent. Group ‘C’ Level-2/Level-3 - 12th pass or equivalent and ITI or equivalent. Group ‘D’ Level-1- 10th pass or equivalent or ITI or equivalent.

Sports achievements considered from 01/04/2022 onwards. Age Limit: Sportspersons - Minimum 18 years and Maximum 25 years. Selection Process: Sports Trials, Sports Achievements, Proficiency, Physical Fitness.

Application Fee: Rs. 500 for all candidates except those mentioned below. Rs. 250 for SC, ST, Women, Minorities* and Economically Backward Classes**. Apply online at Eastern Railway website (http://www.rrcer.org/).

