Aishwarya Rai to Shah Rukh Khan-6 celebs' passport pictures create a stir online

Passport photos of Indian film actors are going viral on social media.

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 18, 2024, 10:42 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 18, 2024, 10:42 AM IST

Nayanthara: Lady Superstar Nayanthara, despite her various on-screen looks, appears simple in her passport photo. Fans noted the change in her appearance over the years, as the photo seems to be from 15 years ago.

Trisha: Chennai beauty Trisha continues to be a leading heroine despite her age. This beauty, who has captivated audiences for 20 years, appears in a simple salwar in her passport photo. Even at 40, Trisha maintains a youthful look, a sentiment echoed by netizens.

Aishwarya Rai: Former Miss World and Bachchan family daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai, looks very young in her passport photo. There's a significant difference between Aishwarya then and now; the photo bears little resemblance to her current appearance.

Sunny Leone: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, who has been acting in South Indian films for several years, appears slightly heavier in her passport photo.

Kangana: Kangana Ranaut, a famous actress in Bollywood and Kollywood, appears quite different in her passport photo. Despite the flops of Thalaivi and Chandramukhi 2, she remains active in Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan: Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan's passport photo looks similar to his current appearance. Fans and netizens observing the photo remark that he looks the same as he did in the movie Uyire.

