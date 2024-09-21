Why did Aishwarya Rai's pregnancy upset Ram Gopal Varma?

Ram Gopal Varma was dismayed to hear the news of Aishwarya Rai's pregnancy. He questioned her decision to become a mother and expressed concern about her beauty fading. Aishwarya's response to his message was surprising.

Director Ram Gopal Varma sees every issue from a different perspective. That is why he became a trend-setting director. Varma, who says he has nothing to do with society, speaks practically. He speaks his mind.

He admires the beauty of girls. He drinks alcohol in the morning. He has no relationships, no emotions. He doesn't believe in God. However, Varma made interesting comments about Aishwarya Rai in the past. It is reported that he sent her a message as soon as he heard the news of her pregnancy.

Aishwarya Rai, who ruled Bollywood for two decades, also had controversies in her life. She was in a relationship with Vivek Oberoi. Salman Khan entered their love track. She said goodbye to Vivek and had an affair with Salman for some time. When Salman harassed her... she broke up.

However, Ram Gopal Varma was very disappointed. As soon as he heard the news that Aishwarya Rai was pregnant.. he sent her a long message. ''It made me very impatient that you became a mother. Your beauty will be spoiled by being a mother. You will lose shapes. What is it to have children with a beautiful woman like you?

Abhishek, I don't know if you are happy or not. If you say you are happy, I will pretend to be happy too..'' Varma wrote in the message. Aishwarya Rai read Varma's message and replied, ''I love you,''. She understood me. That's why she replied like that, said Varma.

Children spoil the beauty of women. That's why I don't like children, revealed Varma. It is noteworthy that Varma, who hates children so much, became a father to a girl. After that, Varma separated from his wife. His daughter grew up with his wife.

