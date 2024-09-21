Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why did Aishwarya Rai's pregnancy upset Ram Gopal Varma?

    Ram Gopal Varma was dismayed to hear the news of Aishwarya Rai's pregnancy. He questioned her decision to become a mother and expressed concern about her beauty fading. Aishwarya's response to his message was surprising.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 21, 2024, 3:19 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 21, 2024, 3:19 PM IST

    Ram Gopal Varma

    Director Ram Gopal Varma sees every issue from a different perspective. That is why he became a trend-setting director. Varma, who says he has nothing to do with society, speaks practically. He speaks his mind.

    article_image2

    He admires the beauty of girls. He drinks alcohol in the morning. He has no relationships, no emotions. He doesn't believe in God. However, Varma made interesting comments about Aishwarya Rai in the past. It is reported that he sent her a message as soon as he heard the news of her pregnancy.

    article_image3

    Aishwarya Rai, who ruled Bollywood for two decades, also had controversies in her life. She was in a relationship with Vivek Oberoi. Salman Khan entered their love track. She said goodbye to Vivek and had an affair with Salman for some time. When Salman harassed her... she broke up.

    article_image4

    Ram Gopal Varma

    However, Ram Gopal Varma was very disappointed. As soon as he heard the news that Aishwarya Rai was pregnant.. he sent her a long message. ''It made me very impatient that you became a mother. Your beauty will be spoiled by being a mother. You will lose shapes. What is it to have children with a beautiful woman like you?

    article_image5

    Abhishek, I don't know if you are happy or not. If you say you are happy, I will pretend to be happy too..'' Varma wrote in the message. Aishwarya Rai read Varma's message and replied, ''I love you,''. She understood me. That's why she replied like that, said Varma.

    article_image6

    Children spoil the beauty of women. That's why I don't like children, revealed Varma. It is noteworthy that Varma, who hates children so much, became a father to a girl. After that, Varma separated from his wife. His daughter grew up with his wife.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rajinikanth remembers Amitabh Bachchan's financial crisis: "Bollywood was laughing..." RTM

    Rajinikanth remembers Amitabh Bachchan's financial crisis: "Bollywood was laughing..."

    Devara ticket prices hiked in Andhra Pradesh: Jr NTR's movie to begin from midnight on September 27 RBA

    Devara ticket prices hiked in Andhra Pradesh: Jr NTR's movie to begin from midnight on September 27

    Karan Johar reveals Shah Rukh Khan was embarrassed by his 'tight jeans' in KKHH RTM

    Karan Johar reveals Shah Rukh Khan was embarrassed by his 'tight jeans' in KKHH

    Drinks lethally strong alcohol...', Jennifer Lopez amid divorce with Ben Affleck ATG

    'Drinks lethally strong alcohol...', Jennifer Lopez amid divorce with Ben Affleck

    Jani Master arrested in Goa: Telugu choregrapher sent to 14-day judicial custody in POCSO case RBA

    Jani Master arrested in Goa: Telugu choregrapher sent to 14-day judicial custody in POCSO case

    Recent Stories

    Tata Safari to Kia Carens: Top alternatives for 2024 Hyundai Alcazar gcw

    Tata Safari to Kia Carens: Top alternatives for 2024 Hyundai Alcazar

    Goat milk benefits for skin : Know how goat milk is special for skin RTM

    Goat milk benefits for skin : Know how goat milk is special for skin

    Health Benefits of Eating Curd with Raisins anr

    Know health benefits of eating curd with raisins

    Rajinikanth remembers Amitabh Bachchan's financial crisis: "Bollywood was laughing..." RTM

    Rajinikanth remembers Amitabh Bachchan's financial crisis: "Bollywood was laughing..."

    Blue Java Banana: A Unique Banana with Vanilla Flavour anr

    Blue Java Banana: A unique Banana with Vanilla flavour

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Subramani Ramaswamy talks about Sri Aurobindo's Arya Journal RBA

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Subramani Ramaswamy talks about Sri Aurobindo's Arya Journal

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Writer Aravindan Neelakandan discusses caste discrimination RBA

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Writer Aravindan Neelakandan discusses caste discrimination (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: TN governor RN Ravi talks about Bharat Shakti's Role in New India (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: TN governor RN Ravi talks about Bharat Shakti's Role in New India (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Aravindan Neelakandan's 2023 warning on global forces dividing India gains spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Aravindan Neelakandan's 2023 warning on global forces dividing India gains spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention

    Video Icon