Who was Aindrila Sharma, 24-year-old Bengali actress passes away after multiple cardiac arrests
Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma who suffered multiple heart arrests on November 14, passed away at a hospital in Kolkata, She was 24.
Aindrila Sharma, a Bengali actress who had repeated cardiac arrests on Tuesday (Nov 15) and was on a ventilator support, passed away on Sunday (November 20) at a hospital in Kolkata. On November 1, the actress had a brain stroke. She was taken to the hospital immediately and put on a ventilator.
After experiencing a cerebral stroke, the actress was hospitalised to Narayana Superspeciality Hospital on November 1. She required left frontotemporoparietal decompressive craniotomy surgery due to an intracranial haemorrhage. As soon as the news became public, her followers were inconsolable. On her Instagram account, several of her followers sent their condolences in the comment section.
The star then experienced repeated heart arrests on November 14, after which her condition worsened. In a Kolkata hospital, she passed away. Aindrila had already received surgery and chemoradiation treatment for her Ewing's sarcoma. She was put on a ventilator and intubated right away. Her brain's CT scan revealed a significant bleed inside the left part of the brain. She was sent right out to the operating room, where our neurosurgeon carried out a crucial procedure to eliminate brain bleeding.
She had brain metastases from Ewing's sarcoma, according to the biopsy. Ewing's sarcoma with metastatic disease has a very poor prognosis and a very high mortality rate. A multidisciplinary team consisting of neurosurgeons, neurologists, critical care specialists, infectious disease experts, medical oncologists, radiologists, and radiation oncologists examined the patient.
Who was Aindrila Sharma?
Aindrila had previously had a challenging procedure and multiple rounds of chemotherapy before being given the all-clear by doctors. Aindrila resumed her employment and started shooting when she had recovered.
Aindrila Sharma recently played the character of Anirban Chakraborti's daughter in the Zee Bangla Cinema original movie "Bhole Baba Par Karega." She has participated in several OTT projects and played the lead actor in the films Jibon Jyoti and And Jiyon Kathi. With the programme "Jhumur," which starred Sabyasachi Chowdhury as the male protagonist, she made her television debut. She is allegedly dating Sabyasachi Chowdhury.