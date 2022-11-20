Who was Aindrila Sharma, 24-year-old Bengali actress passes away after multiple cardiac arrests

Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma who suffered multiple heart arrests on November 14, passed away at a hospital in Kolkata, She was 24.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Aindrila Sharma, a Bengali actress who had repeated cardiac arrests on Tuesday (Nov 15) and was on a ventilator support, passed away on Sunday (November 20) at a hospital in Kolkata. On November 1, the actress had a brain stroke. She was taken to the hospital immediately and put on a ventilator.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

After experiencing a cerebral stroke, the actress was hospitalised to Narayana Superspeciality Hospital on November 1. She required left frontotemporoparietal decompressive craniotomy surgery due to an intracranial haemorrhage. As soon as the news became public, her followers were inconsolable. On her Instagram account, several of her followers sent their condolences in the comment section.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The star then experienced repeated heart arrests on November 14, after which her condition worsened. In a Kolkata hospital, she passed away. Aindrila had already received surgery and chemoradiation treatment for her Ewing's sarcoma. She was put on a ventilator and intubated right away. Her brain's CT scan revealed a significant bleed inside the left part of the brain. She was sent right out to the operating room, where our neurosurgeon carried out a crucial procedure to eliminate brain bleeding.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

She had brain metastases from Ewing's sarcoma, according to the biopsy. Ewing's sarcoma with metastatic disease has a very poor prognosis and a very high mortality rate. A multidisciplinary team consisting of neurosurgeons, neurologists, critical care specialists, infectious disease experts, medical oncologists, radiologists, and radiation oncologists examined the patient.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram