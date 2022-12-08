Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Tina Thadani? Singer Honey Singh introduced the model as ‘Meri Girlfriend’

    First Published Dec 8, 2022, 4:38 PM IST

    At an event in Delhi, Honey Singh introduced his girlfriend, model Tina Thadani. The rapper also disclosed that she came up with the idea for the album's title, Honey 3.0.

    Model Tina Thadani and singer Honey Singh have acknowledged their relationship. At an event in Delhi on Tuesday, he referred to her as "meri girlfriend" (my girlfriend) and claimed that she came up with the name Honey 3.0, also the name of his new album. There is now a video from the occasion online.
     

     He says, “Meri girlfriend baethi hai Tina, isne mujhe ye naam dia hai. Isne bola ki you are Honey 3.0 This is the third one (my girlfriend Tina is sitting here, she has given me this name, Honey 3.0).”

    Honey is seen talking about his new album on stage as he points towards Tina Thadani, sitting in the front row. He also talks about completing 10 out of 48 songs made by him for the album.
     

    Photos and videos taken during the occasion showed Honey Singh and Tina strolling hand in hand. One of the pictures shows Tina and Honey strolling together while exchanging glances and smiles. Tina was wearing a black high-slit dress, while Honey was dressed in a black suit and a white shirt.
     

    Who is Tina Thadani?
    Canadian actress and model Tina Thadani recently appeared in Honey Singh and Milind Gaba's song "Paris Ka Trip with Honey Singh." Tina also directed a short film titled The Leftovers, which is based on the educational difference and the struggle faced by the lower-income group in the slum areas of Mumbai. She presently resides in Mumbai.

    Honey made his relationship with Tina official three months after Honey and his wife Shalini Talwar's divorce was granted. The musician received abuse for dating again just a few months after divorcing his ex-wife Shalini Talwar.
     

    “Tabhi to divorce hua introduce jo karwana tha isse,” commented one user, while another one wrote, “New GF lol, for Honey Singh GF chang The pair matched in black as well.es every month”. Referring to Shalini’s physical abuse accusations against Honey, one troll commented, “Isko b abuse karega fir.”

