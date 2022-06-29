Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Shenaz Treasury? Actress diagnosed with Prosopagnosia, a disease previously Brad Pitt had

    First Published Jun 29, 2022, 12:44 PM IST

    Actress Shenaz Treasury reveals that she was diagnosed with Prosopagnosia after Brad Pitt and can't even recognise her close friends.
     

    Actress Shenaz Treasury recently revealed on social media that she has Prosopagnosia, a cognitive disorder that makes it difficult to recognise faces.

    Shenaz wrote on Instagram that she used to feel "ashamed" about her inability to recognise faces but that she has since learned why. 
     

    Not to mention, Hollywood actor Brad Pitt recently disclosed that he has "undiagnosed face-blindness." Taking to her Instagram stories, Shenaz penned a series of notes detailing her illness.

    She wrote, “I have been diagnosed with prosopagnosia 2. Now, I understand why I've never been able to put faces together. It's a cognitive disorder. I always felt ashamed that I can't recognise faces. I recognise voices.” 
     

    In another follow-up post, she talked about the signs and symptoms of Prosopagnosia. Shenaz said, “Signs and symptoms of face blindness/prosopagnosia. 1. You have failed to recognise a close friend or family member, especially when you weren't expecting to see them. Yes, that is me. Takes me a minute to register who the person is. Sometimes even a close friend I haven't seen in a while.”
     

    Shenaz Treasury continued by saying that even recognising her friends, neighbours, coworkers, clients, and schoolmates can be challenging. People you know expect you to recognise them, she claimed, and failing to do so makes you appear distant.
     

    “Many sufferers report losing friends and offending coworkers because they have failed to recognise them. This is me. So you confuse characters in movies or on television more so than other people?

    Yes, I do. I can't tell the difference if two characters have the same height, build, and hairstyle,” Shenaz explained. Also Read: Suriya gets invited to join the Oscars committee along with these Indian stars

    Shenaz is well known for her work in the movies Ishq Vishk, Luv Ka The End, and Delhi Belly on the professional front. Her most recent appearance was in the Saif Ali Khan-starring 2017 movie Kaalakaandi. She began her career as a model, became well-known as an MTV VJ, and then made her acting debut in the 2001 Telugu movie Eduruleni Manishi.


    Also Read: Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 fails to break Salman Khan’s Sultan record

    Actor Brad Pitt from Hollywood recently discussed his difficulty remembering faces. He admitted to GQ that he "struggles to remember new people" and "recognise their faces" in social situations, particularly parties, which makes other people perceive him as "remote and aloof, inaccessible, and self-absorbed."

