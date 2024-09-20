After 17 years, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spotted without wedding ring (Pictures)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently made headlines after being spotted without her wedding ring at the SIIMA Awards in Dubai. This sighting has sparked curiosity and speculation among fans and media, especially since Aishwarya had previously emphasized the significance of her wedding ring in various interviews. Aishwarya tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan in 2007, and her wedding ring had become an integral part of her identity. 

    In past interviews, she had expressed her sentimental attachment to the ring, revealing that she never removed it, even while filming movies like Jodhaa Akbar, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and others. The absence of the wedding ring after 17 years has led to rumors and speculations about the couple's marital status. Some sources suggest that Aishwarya might be sending a subtle message or making a statement, while others attribute the missing ring to a simple oversight or stylistic choice.

    However, neither Aishwarya nor Abhishek has publicly addressed the issue, leaving fans and media to draw their own conclusions. The couple's relationship has been subject to scrutiny over the years, with periodic rumors about marital troubles. Abhishek was spotted in Mumbai sans his wedding ring just a few weeks before Aishwarya made an appearance. Despite his casual attire, viewers quickly noted the absence of the ring. The fact that both of these occurrences occurred so close together has fueled further conjecture.

