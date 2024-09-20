Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tomato for glowing skin: Check out 3 face packs to get spotless look

    Many people make many efforts to get rid of dark spots and white spots on the face. But they don't go away. But if you apply tomatoes in a certain way, there will not be a single spot on your face. Also, you will look beautiful too.  
     

    article_image1
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 20, 2024, 4:30 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 20, 2024, 4:30 PM IST

    Everyone takes great care of their face. However, there are pimples, white spots, and black spots on the face. There will also be dead skin. Due to these, the beauty of the face is completely lost.  
     

    article_image2

    Why is tomato favourite for face problems?

    Tomatoes are very useful for those who want to get rid of skin tanning and dead skin problems. Yes, tomatoes are very effective in removing skin problems. Tomatoes are rich in lycopene. This reduces skin problems. Using tomatoes on the face daily will completely remove stubborn black spots on the skin. It also improves skin tone. Also, your face will always be fresh and radiant. Let's know how to use tomatoes for this.  
     

    article_image3

    Tomato, Coffee Scrub

    Tomato, coffee scrub helps to make your face beautiful. This combination is very useful to get rid of dead skin. To make this scrub, first cut a tomato in half. Now add half a teaspoon of coffee powder and half a teaspoon of sugar to half of the tomato.   Now gently rub the tomato on your skin for 10 minutes. This scrub completely removes dead skin. It also helps in reducing tanning and dark spots. After a while, wash your face with normal water.  
     

    article_image4

    Tomato, Aloe vera gel

    You can also reduce skin problems with tomato and aloe vera gel. To remove stubborn black spots on the face, apply one spoon of aloe vera gel on half a tomato. Gently massage it on your face for a while. It cools your facial skin. It also hydrates your skin. Massage your face well with this. It gives you good results.  
     

    article_image5

    Tomato Face Pack

    Tomato, Turmeric facepack

    Tomato and turmeric also make the skin spotless. For this, take half a teaspoon of turmeric and mix it in half a tomato piece. Gently massage it on your face. After 10 minutes wash your face with normal water. It removes the dirt accumulated on the face. It also cleanses the skin. It also removes dead cells from the face. If you do this for a few weeks, there will not be a single spot on your face.  

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Boost Hibiscus blooms with kitchen ingredients ATG

    Boost Hibiscus blooms with kitchen ingredients

    Ultimate night care routine for men: Simple tips for healthy skin NTI

    Ultimate night care routine for men: Simple tips for healthy skin

    Unlock personal and professional success with daily meditation benefits NTI

    Unlock personal and professional success with daily meditation benefits

    Tirupati: Why one must visit Tirumala Venkateswara Temple at least once in their life? KNOW here anr

    Tirupati: Why one must visit Tirumala Venkateswara Temple at least once in their life? KNOW here

    Leftover Makeovers: Creative ways to repurpose leftovers into exciting Indian meals NTI

    Leftover Makeovers: Creative ways to repurpose leftovers into exciting Indian meals

    Recent Stories

    Explained: What exactly is 'beef tallow' & 'lard', the animal fat in Tirupati Laddoos that stirred controversy shk

    Explained: What exactly is ‘beef tallow’ & ‘lard’, the animal fat in Tirupati Laddoos that stirred controversy

    cricket IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah completes 400 international wickets, 6th India pacer to achieve the feat scr

    IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah completes 400 international wickets

    Priyanka Chopra's mom reveals if she actually follows her skincare tips RTM

    Priyanka Chopra's mom reveals if she actually follows her skincare tips

    Black to red: A look at Mouni Roy's Milan Fashion Week 2024 outfits RKK

    Black to red: A look at Mouni Roy's Milan Fashion Week 2024 outfits

    Tirupati laddu controversy: Mahakal Ujjain to Hanumangarhi, 7 famous temple prasads in India AJR

    Tirupati laddu controversy: Mahakal Ujjain to Hanumangarhi, 7 famous temple prasads in India

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Aravindan Neelakandan's 2023 warning on global forces dividing India gains spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Aravindan Neelakandan's 2023 warning on global forces dividing India gains spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon