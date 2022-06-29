Suriya gets invited to join the Oscars committee along with these Indian stars

Tamil star Suriya has become the first South actor to have been invited to join the Oscars committee.

In a proud moment for India, ‘Jai Bhim’ actor Suriya has been invited to become a member of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences committee. Along with Suriya, Bollywood actor Kajol too has received the invitation; these two, together have become two prominent Indian figures to have received the invitation.

The Tamil actor, Suriya, who had already made the nation proud with his film ‘Jai Bhim’, has become the first regional artist from India to become a member of the Academy Class 2022. The committee comprises internationally reputed actors, directors, writers, editors, costume designers and executives from across the world.

The news of Suriya being sent out the invitation for joining the committee was shared by trade analyst Ramesh Bala. He shared the news on his Twitter handle, stating that Suriya is the first South actor to have received such an invitation.

"Actor @Suriya_offl becomes the first Tamil/South Indian Actor to be invited to join the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.. #Oscars," Ramesh Bala tweeted from his Twitter handle.

Another in the list of Indian invitees includes Kajol, who gained international repute with films such as My Name Is Khan and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, among many others.

However, Suriya and Kajol are not the only Indian names that have received the invitation. Directors Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, who bagged an Oscar nomination for their documentary ‘Writing With Fire’ are also on the list.

Suriya, who was last seen in a cameo role in Kamal Hasaan-starrer ‘Vikram’ as ‘Rolex’, grew to international fame with ‘Jai Bhim’ that was released in 2020. His film ‘Sorarai Pottru’ which was released in 2020, was also hailed as a pathbreaker; the film is expected to have a Hindi remake which will feature actors Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan. Interestingly, the Hindi remake will be produced by Suriya himself. He also confirmed his cameo in the film by sharing a picture with Akshay Kumar on his social media accounts.