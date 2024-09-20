Black to red: A look at Mouni Roy's Milan Fashion Week 2024 outfits

Actress Mouni Roy visited London and Milan Fashion Week 2024, where she wore various breathtaking ensembles. Let us have a look at them.

Mouni Roy is the newest fashion traveler on the scene. The actor recently attended London Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week, providing fans with beautiful sartorial moments. Mouni attended the Alberta Ferretti show at Milan Fashion Week. The luxury company unveiled its current Spring Summer 2025 collection at Milan's Museo della Scienza e della Tecnologia. The 'Gold' actress wore a gorgeous black cocktail gown, red gown and a black mid dress.

Another outfit brought out the inner rock chick in Mouni Roy's look. The outfit came with a black crop tight-fit top with net sleeves and net stockings. She paired her look with shoes, tied her hair in a bun, and minimal makeup.

Mouni donned an Erdem dress from the Autumn Winter 2024 collection to commemorate Vogue Italia's 60th anniversary. The actor wore a ruby red draped mid-length pencil dress with asymmetric cape sleeve embellishment and a shredded fil coupé jacquard pattern. Mouni paired the outfit with diamond rings and matching red shoes. She went glam with darker brows, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, shimmering blush on the cheeks, and pink-tinted lips. Finally, she pulled her hair into a center-parted low bun.

Mouni paired the cowl-neck set with a floor-length black wool trench coat with exaggerated shawl lapels and a cascading train in the back. Black strappy shoes, a center-parted sleek bun, a large black purse, pink-tinted lips, matching eye makeup, rouge on the cheeks, dazzling highlighter, winged eyeliner, feathery brows, and mascara-adorned lashes completed the look.

