Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 fails to break Salman Khan’s Sultan record

Prashanth Neel's directorial 'KGF: Chapter 2' has had a theatrical run of 75 days. However, on the international front, the film starring Yash in the lead role, could not manage to break the record held by Salman Khan's 'Sultan'.

Image: Official film poster

South superstar Yash's film 'KGF: Chapter 2' created a ruckus at the box office breaking making and breaking multiple records. The film went on to create numerous records since the day of its release in April this year and was able to successfully cross the Rs 1000 crore mark. Now, 75 days after the release of the film, the film is not out of the theatres. Here is a lowdown on how many records 'KGF: Chapter 2' has made so far and how many crores the film successfully minted in the last 75 days of its theatre run.

Image: Sanjay Dutt/Instagram

Advance booking record: 'KGF: Chapter 2' had made a record with advance booking even before its release. The film collected Rs 60 crores in advance booking, which is the highest ever. According to the report, before this, 'Bahubali 2' did a business of Rs 58 crores in advance booking. ALSO READ: Box Office Report: From Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 to KGF 2, here’s how films performed

Image: Official film poster

Highest-grossing Hindi film on opening day: Lifetime collection in Hindi version of 'KGF' which came in 2018 was Rs 50 crores. At the same time, 'KGF: Chapter 2' did a rather fabulous job and collected Rs 53 crores on the opening day, which was the highest ever collection in the Hindi version. Earlier 'War' had collected Rs 50 crores and 'Thugs of Hindostan' had collected Rs 48 crores. ALSO READ: Shamshera vs KGF 2: Can Ranbir Kapoor end the craze around Yash’s film?

Image: Still from the movie

Highest collection in the Kannada film industry: Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film has become the highest-grossing film in the Kannada film industry. 'KGF: Chapter 2' has alone earned more than the collection of 12 highest-grossing films to come in the Kannada film industry. To date, no film in the Kannada film industry has done even a quarter of the business of KGF 2.

Image: Official film poster

Highest earning on opening weekend: 'KGF: Chapter 2' beat the global collection of 'Bahubali 2' in the opening weekend itself. 'KGF: Chapter 2' became the highest-grossing film of all time with a business of Rs 552 crore.

Image: Still from the trailer

Highest-grossing Hindi film after Covid-19: 'KGF 2' had occupied the box office since its release. The film also benefited from the poor performance of 'Jersey' and 'Runway 34' and its collection kept on increasing. The film had collected Rs 353 crore in its Hindi version. In this way, 'KGF: Chapter 2' became the highest-collecting film after the pandemic. It also surpassed the collections of 'Dangal' and 'Bahubali 2'.

Image: Still from the trailer

Fourth highest grossing film: KGF: Chapter 2 has become the fourth highest-grossing Indian film after entering the 1000 crore club. 'RRR' with Rs 1115 crores, 'Bahubali: The Conclusion' with Rs 1180 crores and 'Dangal' with Rs 2024 crores are ahead of 'KGF 2'. Along with this, the film has also made many records in regional cinema. It became the first film to earn Rs 10 crores in Odisha. With this, it also earned the fastest Rs 50 crores in Kerala.

Image: Official film poster

Rocky Bhai could not break Salman's record: 'KGF: Chapter 2' has made many records in its name and has also broken the records of many films. But the film still has not been able to break the record of Salman Khan's film 'Sultan'. Salman Khan's 2016 film ‘Sultan’, also starring Anushka Sharma, earned Rs 589 crore worldwide within 75 days. At the same time, 'KGF: Chapter 2' has been able to earn only Rs 583.85 crore and in such a situation, this record is still in the name of Salman Khan.

Image: Still from the trailer