    The Family Man season 3: Jaideep Ahlawat set to join Manoj Bajpayee starrer; shoot underway in Nagaland

    The Family Man is gearing up for its third season, with Manoj Bajpayee returning as Srikant Tiwari. Directed by Raj and DK, the series has gained a huge following. Jaideep Ahlawat joins the cast, with most of the filming happening in Nagaland, promising an intense new chapter

    First Published Sep 20, 2024, 2:03 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 20, 2024, 2:04 PM IST

    The Family Man has become one of the most popular spy thrillers on Indian OTT, gaining a cult following. Directed by Raj and DK, the series has successfully completed two seasons and is now preparing for its third. The show features Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role, alongside Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, and others. According to recent reports, filming for the upcoming season has commenced in Nagaland, with actor Jaideep Ahlawat joining the cast.

    As per Bollywood Hungama, Jaideep Ahlawat is expected to take on a significant role in The Family Man season 3. A source revealed that Ahlawat has not only joined the star cast but is also a part of the schedule in Nagaland. The makers are reportedly keeping his character under wraps, with no details about his role being disclosed yet. The source also mentioned that Ahlawat's inclusion in the cast is expected to heighten fans' excitement, particularly due to his recent acclaimed performances.

    ALSO READ: International Emmy Awards 2024: Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor starrer bags nomination

    Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee, along with the rest of the cast, has begun shooting for the new season. Reflecting on the upcoming storyline, Bajpayee hinted that the third season would continue from where the second left off. He mentioned in an interview with The Lallantop that season three would be "bigger" than the last, with new circumstances and situations. Bajpayee also shared that his character, Srikant Tiwari, is at a stage where both his children and himself have aged, but the challenges in his life persist. A significant portion of the shoot is set to take place in the North East region.

    In the series, Manoj Bajpayee plays Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man who works secretly as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell. Created by Raj and DK, both previous seasons were released on Amazon Prime Video. The show also features Sharad Kelkar and Shreya Dhanwanthary in supporting roles, with Samantha Ruth Prabhu portraying the antagonist in the second season.

