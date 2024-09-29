Who is Riya Barde, Bangladeshi porn star related to Raj Kundra's company? Read more

Bangladeshi porn star Riya Barde was recently detained by police in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra, for unlawfully living in India using fake passports. As per reports, she has a connection with Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra's production company.

Adult Star Riya Barde Arrested

Riya Barde has recently gained popularity. She is also referred to as Arohi Barde and Banna Sheikh. She was recently detained by the Hill police in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra, for unlawfully residing in India using forged credentials.

According to sources, she is related to Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra's production firm. Riya, a 22-year-old Bangladeshi, reportedly obtained an Indian passport using forged documents to remain in India.



Riya lives with her brother and sister, and her mother, Ruby Sheikh, married Arvind Barde, an Amravati local, so she could stay in India.

Ruby then claimed to be a West Bengal resident, changed her identity to Anjali, and has been unlawfully present in India. According to Zee News, Riya is affiliated with Raj Kundra's production firm. She has also acted in various films and collaborated on a project with Gehana Vasisth.

Previously, she was arrested by Mumbai police in a prostitution case under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. The inspector overseeing this case learnt that Riya's mother, Anjali, is a Bangladeshi native residing illegally in India with her two kids and son. She married an Indian and gained an Indian passport using forged birth certificates and other false documentation.

Anjali was arrested after one of Riya's friends learnt about the truth. The friend notified the police, and Riya was arrested. The police are currently searching for the remaining family members.

According to Republic, Riya's parents are presently in Qatar, and authorities are seeking for her sister Ritu, also known as Moni Sheikh, and her brother Riyaz.

A complaint has been filed against them under sections 420, 465, 468, 479, 34, and 14A of the Indian Penal Code. Her relationship to Mumbai-based pornographic rackets has been the subject of study.

