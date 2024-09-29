Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Riya Barde, Bangladeshi porn star related to Raj Kundra's company? Read more

    Bangladeshi porn star Riya Barde was recently detained by police in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra, for unlawfully living in India using fake passports. As per reports, she has a connection with Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra's production company.

    article_image1
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 29, 2024, 2:51 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 29, 2024, 2:51 PM IST

    Adult Star Riya Barde Arrested

    Riya Barde has recently gained popularity. She is also referred to as Arohi Barde and Banna Sheikh. She was recently detained by the Hill police in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra, for unlawfully residing in India using forged credentials. 

    article_image2

    According to sources, she is related to Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra's production firm. Riya, a 22-year-old Bangladeshi, reportedly obtained an Indian passport using forged documents to remain in India.
     

    article_image3

    Riya lives with her brother and sister, and her mother, Ruby Sheikh, married Arvind Barde, an Amravati local, so she could stay in India.

    article_image4

    Ruby then claimed to be a West Bengal resident, changed her identity to Anjali, and has been unlawfully present in India. According to Zee News, Riya is affiliated with Raj Kundra's production firm. She has also acted in various films and collaborated on a project with Gehana Vasisth. 

    article_image5

    Previously, she was arrested by Mumbai police in a prostitution case under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. The inspector overseeing this case learnt that Riya's mother, Anjali, is a Bangladeshi native residing illegally in India with her two kids and son. She married an Indian and gained an Indian passport using forged birth certificates and other false documentation. 

    article_image6

    Anjali was arrested after one of Riya's friends learnt about the truth. The friend notified the police, and Riya was arrested. The police are currently searching for the remaining family members.

    article_image7

    According to Republic, Riya's parents are presently in Qatar, and authorities are seeking for her sister Ritu, also known as Moni Sheikh, and her brother Riyaz.

    article_image8

    A complaint has been filed against them under sections 420, 465, 468, 479, 34, and 14A of the Indian Penal Code. Her relationship to Mumbai-based pornographic rackets has been the subject of study.

