Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When Kamal Haasan, Jaideep Ahlawat almost got arrested in USA; know what happened next

    First Published Apr 11, 2022, 8:34 AM IST

    Jaideep Ahlawat recently shared an intriguing story that we're sure you didn't know, which included superstar Kamal Haasan; read on

    This is a story of when Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat collaborated with superstar Kamal Haasan for Vishwaroopam. Both the actors were shooting in the United States of America with their team in 2013, and the Raazi actor just shared a tale that none of us was aware that the two actors were almost arrested.
     

    When movie stars travel to another country for a film shoot, a lot happens. And actor Jaideep Ahlawat shared an intriguing story that we're sure you didn't know. Jaideep was in the United States of America for Vishwaroopam in 2013.
     

    During a recent interview with Mashable India's The Bombay Journey, Jaideep mentioned a shooting on a bridge around Christmas time, when US police were on heightened alert because of the holiday season. During the filming on the bridge, the crew was stopped by 8-10 vehicles, and it was only later that the performers learned that the officers were there to help them.

    Jaideep recalled the event and said, "When we arrived to the toll, there were 8-10 cop vehicles waiting for us, with sirens blaring. And we were like, "Was gone." I was the youngest person there. Kamal sir was in the car, and I assumed he'd handle it. The officers began shrieking, as seen in every Hollywood picture, 'keep your hands where I can see them.' He started shrieking, and I kept telling myself, 'I won't do anything, please don't shoot.'" Also Read: KGF 2: Why is Sanjay Dutt playing villain in Yash's film? Read details

    Are you wondering if the squad got off easy? Jaideep went on to explain what transpired next, saying, "We demonstrated the permits, etc. They let us leave after 15 minutes. But those 15 minutes were terrifying. We can laugh about it now, but it seemed like..." Also Read: Is Vijay, Pooja Hegde's 'Beast' copy of Netflix's show 'Money Heist' and 'Gurkha'? Read this

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    KGF Chapter 2 Here is how much Yash aka Rocky will make from the movie reportedly drb

    KGF Chapter 2: Here’s how much Yash aka ‘Rocky’ will make from the movie, reportedly

    Is Vijay, Pooja Hegde's 'Beast' copy of Netflix's show 'Money Heist' and 'Gurkha'? Read this RBA

    Is Vijay, Pooja Hegde's 'Beast' copy of Netflix's show 'Money Heist' and 'Gurkha'? Read this

    Filming for Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal begins drb

    Filming for Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' begins

    Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt marriage Ayan Mukerji announces Brahmastra release date drb

    Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s wedding, Ayan Mukerji announces Brahmastra’s release date

    Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz's wedding photo rights held by Vogue drb

    Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz's wedding photo rights held by Vogue

    Recent Stories

    KGF Chapter 2 Here is how much Yash aka Rocky will make from the movie reportedly drb

    KGF Chapter 2: Here’s how much Yash aka ‘Rocky’ will make from the movie, reportedly

    Is Vijay, Pooja Hegde's 'Beast' copy of Netflix's show 'Money Heist' and 'Gurkha'? Read this RBA

    Is Vijay, Pooja Hegde's 'Beast' copy of Netflix's show 'Money Heist' and 'Gurkha'? Read this

    Kim Kardashian copied Baywatch star Carman Electra sexy raunchy cut out gown See pics drb

    Kim Kardashian copied ‘Baywatch’ star Carman Electra’s sexy, raunchy cut out gown? See pics

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 SRH vs GT hyderabad-gujarat Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, SRH vs GT, Match Prediction: Can Hyderabad halt Gujarat's unbeaten run?

    IPL 2022: RR beat LSG by 3 runs in thriller; Kuldeep Sen's nerves of steel lauded snt

    IPL 2022: RR beat LSG by 3 runs in thriller; Kuldeep Sen's nerves of steel lauded

    Recent Videos

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Video Icon
    Ram Navami 2022 Devotees take holy dip worship in Ayodhya temples gcw

    Ram Navami 2022: Devotees take holy dip, worship in Ayodhya temples

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore - Shane Bond

    IPL 2022: "You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians' bowling" - Shane Bond

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon
    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon