When Kamal Haasan, Jaideep Ahlawat almost got arrested in USA; know what happened next

Jaideep Ahlawat recently shared an intriguing story that we're sure you didn't know, which included superstar Kamal Haasan; read on

This is a story of when Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat collaborated with superstar Kamal Haasan for Vishwaroopam. Both the actors were shooting in the United States of America with their team in 2013, and the Raazi actor just shared a tale that none of us was aware that the two actors were almost arrested.



When movie stars travel to another country for a film shoot, a lot happens. And actor Jaideep Ahlawat shared an intriguing story that we're sure you didn't know. Jaideep was in the United States of America for Vishwaroopam in 2013.



During a recent interview with Mashable India's The Bombay Journey, Jaideep mentioned a shooting on a bridge around Christmas time, when US police were on heightened alert because of the holiday season. During the filming on the bridge, the crew was stopped by 8-10 vehicles, and it was only later that the performers learned that the officers were there to help them.

Jaideep recalled the event and said, "When we arrived to the toll, there were 8-10 cop vehicles waiting for us, with sirens blaring. And we were like, "Was gone." I was the youngest person there. Kamal sir was in the car, and I assumed he'd handle it. The officers began shrieking, as seen in every Hollywood picture, 'keep your hands where I can see them.' He started shrieking, and I kept telling myself, 'I won't do anything, please don't shoot.'" Also Read: KGF 2: Why is Sanjay Dutt playing villain in Yash's film? Read details