Is Vijay, Pooja Hegde's 'Beast' copy of Netflix's show 'Money Heist' and 'Gurkha'? Read this

According to the trailer of the film Beast, the story revolves around terrorists capturing a mall and holding the people hostage while making demands on the government.

This week we will see 3 major films facing a clash at the box office, two of which are films from the South and one being a Bollywood film, which also is a remake of a South film with the same name released in 2019. On April 13, Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast aka RAW will hit the screens following Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 and Shahid Kapoor's Jersey. With the lineup of films, we are sure all of you are as excited as we are.

Thalapathy Vijay's 'Beast' trailer has shattered YouTube records, building anticipation for the film's international premiere on April 13. According to the teaser, the plot revolves around terrorists capturing a mall and holding the people hostage while making demands on the government.

Several media reports have mentioned that 'Beast' is a rip-off of Yogi Babu's 'Ghurka' and some other Hollywood movies. Nelson Dilipkumar, the film's director and famed for his sharp wit, has addressed the situation.

He has stated that hijacking a public venue is not a new concept in film and that 'Beast' would differ in how the problems are handled, the narrative, and the production. He also mentioned that he viewed Yogi Babu's 'Gurkha,' and while the tale is entirely different, parallels in a few instances cannot be overlooked.

Nelson also unequivocally said there is no relationship between 'Beast' and the Netflix series 'Money Heist.' He stated that his films are typically different from what the trailers indicate, which is true for this film. He went on to say that when Thalapathy Vijay called him and asked him to create a script for him, he penned 'Beast' with him in mind. He claimed that the film would not only be different from his previous films, but would also wholly satisfy Vijay fans.

Sun Pictures produces 'Beast,' which has music by Anirudh and is made on a big scale. The major actors are Vijay and Pooja Hegde, who are joined by Yogi Babu, Aparna Das, Selvaraghavan, and Shine Tom Chacko.

