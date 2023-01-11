Who is MM Keeravani? Meet his wife Sreevalli, sister of RRR's SS Rajamouli’s wife

RRR, nominated in two major categories – Best Song in Motion Picture and Best Non-English Language Film – is taking home one trophy, thanks to MM Keeravani’s Naatu Naatu song.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

At the 80th Golden Globe Awards, RRR raged and soared high. With its historic victory, the SS Rajamouli-directed film made the nation proud. RRR, which was nominated in two key categories - Best Song in Motion Picture and Best Non-English Language Film - has won one award, courtesy to MM Keeravani's Naatu Naatu song. Keeravan attended the awards ceremony alongside his wife Srivalli, Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR. He directed and wrote the song filmed with Jr NTR and Ram Charan.



The music composer gave a heartfelt statement in which he thanked his cousin Rajamouli, Naatu Naatu vocalists Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, choreographer Prem Rakshith, and writer Chandrabose for making the song a success. Keeravani also sent a personal message for his wife.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Who is MM Keeravani? Meet the man behind the RRR song Naatu Naatu, which won a Golden Globe Keeravani, born on July 4, 1961 in the Andhra Pradesh village of Kovvur, is a music composer, playback vocalist, and lyricist best known for his work in Telugu film. He has composed music for films in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Keeravani has appeared in over 150 films in various languages during her nearly three-decade career. However, he rose to prominence for his collaborations with cousin Rajamouli, beginning with 2015's Baahubali: The Beginning and continuing with 2017's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and 2022's RRR.



MM Keeravani's Early Days:

In the late 1980s, MM Keeravani began working as a music composer. His big project, however, was 1990's Manasu Mamatha, which catapulted him to fame. There has been no turning back since then. He composed soulful, deep, and calming music for Kshana Kshanam and Annamayya, for which he was nominated for a National Film Award for Best Music Director. Azhagan earned Keeravani the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Music Director in 1991. The music composer has received Nandi and SIIMA awards for his contributions to the Baahubali movie.

MM Keeravani popular work

MM Keeravani has also directed and composed music for films such as Brahmanda Nayagan, Antim Faisla, Savyasachi, NTR: Kathanayakudu, and Vijayan. In addition, he composed music for Bollywood films such as Zakhm, Saaya, Jism, Criminal, and Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

MM Keeravani's Personal Life

MM Keeravani is married to producer Sreevalli, the sister of Rajamouli’s wife and former actress and costume designer Rama Rajamouli's sister.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram