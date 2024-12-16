Viral video: Three damaged idols found inside well of Sambhal temple days after reopening (WATCH)

Three damaged idols were discovered inside the well of the Bhasma Shankar temple in Sambhal, which was reopened last week after being closed for 46 years, officials reported on Monday.

First Published Dec 16, 2024, 3:05 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 3:05 PM IST

Three damaged idols were discovered inside the well of the Bhasma Shankar temple in Sambhal, which was reopened last week after being closed for 46 years, officials reported on Monday.

The Shri Kartik Mahadev Temple (also known as the Bhasma Shankar temple) was reopened on December 13, following its discovery during an anti-encroachment drive. The temple previously housed an idol of Lord Hanuman and a Shivling, and had been locked since 1978. The well near the temple, which authorities also planned to reopen, was part of the excavation process.

District Magistrate of Sambhal, Rajender Pensiya, informed reporters that both the ancient temple and the well were undergoing excavation.

"Around 10 to 12 feet of digging has been done. During this, today, first an idol of Parvati was found with its head broken. Then Ganesh and Lakshmi idols were found," he added.

Asked if the idols were damaged and then put inside, he said, "All this is a matter of investigation."

"Right now, these idols have come out. How did they get inside? What happened and what did not happen, it will be known after a detailed investigation," Pensiya said.

In response to a question about encroachments around the temple, the District Magistrate stated that some individuals had voluntarily removed encroachments, while others were asked to do so.

He added that further legal procedures would be followed, and the remaining encroachments would be cleared through the Nagar Palika.

When asked about plans to beautify the temple, Pensiya replied, "First, the temple's ancient 'praacheentaa' will be ensured."

Sanjeev Sharma, who was present during the excavation, reported that a damaged idol of Lakshmi and an idol of Parvati were found in the well. Satendra Kumar Singh added that the Parvati idol was discovered about 15-20 feet inside the well.

Subdivisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra informed PTI that the local SHO had reported the discovery of the idols.

The temple is located in the Khaggu Sarai area, just over a kilometer from the Shahi Jama Masjid, where violence occurred on November 24 during a protest over a court-ordered survey of the mosque.

The district administration has contacted the Archaeological Survey of India for carbon dating of the temple and the well. Carbon dating is a technique used to determine the age of ancient artifacts.

Worshippers have already begun visiting the temple, which is now being guarded around the clock.

