  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When Vicky Kaushal lived in 10/10 house without separate kitchen or bathroom (Read deets)

    First Published Nov 12, 2021, 1:12 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal opened up about his past life where he lived in a small house with no separate kitchen or bathroom.

    When Vicky Kaushal lived in 10/10 house without separate kitchen or bathroom (Read deets) RCB

    Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal enjoys the success and praises of his latest film Sardar Udham and is also happy in her personal life; reportedly getting married to actress Katrina Kaif has recently opened about his past life.

    When Vicky Kaushal lived in 10/10 house without separate kitchen or bathroom (Read deets) RCB

    In an episode of an adventure show Into The Wild With Bear Grylls, Vicky Kaushal opened up about his childhood and said that he didn't grow up in a big home but lived in a small 10/10 house which had 'no separate kitchen or bathroom'.

    When Vicky Kaushal lived in 10/10 house without separate kitchen or bathroom (Read deets) RCB

    On the show, the URI actor said that the house he grew up in was a little bigger than this shack, pointing out where they were sitting. He said it was only a ten by ten house with no separate kitchen or bathroom.  Also Read: Here's how Vicky Kaushal's ex-Harleen Sethi reacted to his wedding news with Katrina Kaif

    When Vicky Kaushal lived in 10/10 house without separate kitchen or bathroom (Read deets) RCB

    Vicky said, "That's where I was born. And from there on, it has been my family's journey; we've seen each step of the ladder, you know, as a family. I think it makes you a very strong person in the journey."

    When Vicky Kaushal lived in 10/10 house without separate kitchen or bathroom (Read deets) RCB

    While speaking to Bear Grylls, the star also revealed his fear of deep seawater. Vicky said that he never in her life got into deep seawater or shallow seawater. And this will be his first time when they (Bear Grylls and Vicky) will go in deep seawater. He hopes that he will get rid of his fear. Also Read: Will Katrina Kaif attend ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt marriage? Here what she said

    When Vicky Kaushal lived in 10/10 house without separate kitchen or bathroom (Read deets) RCB

    Vicky has been in the news for the last many weeks owing to his wedding rumours with Katrina Kaif. Latest reports suggest that he got engaged to Katrina during Diwali in filmmaker Kabir Khan's house and will soon get married in December first week. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    VACANCY in Shah Rukh Khan's team; star is looking for reliable bodyguard (Read Details) RCB

    VACANCY in Shah Rukh Khan's team; star is looking for reliable bodyguard (Read Details)

    Video Icon
    Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is traumatized, shaken after drugs incident; here's what Khan is doing for son NOW RCB

    Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan is traumatized, shaken after drugs incident; here's what Khan is doing for son NOW

    Video Icon
    Katrina Kaif net worth: Here are 5 most expensive things Sooryavanshi actor owns RCB

    Katrina Kaif net worth: Here are 5 most expensive things Sooryavanshi actor owns

    Video Icon
    Kangana Ranaut 8 statements that made her the Queen of controversies drb

    Kangana Ranaut’s 8 statements that made her the ‘Queen’ of controversies

    Video Icon
    Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa wedding details: Inside dance 'VIDEO' leaked, bride to wear Sabyasachi and more RCB

    Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa wedding details: Inside dance 'VIDEO' leaked, bride to wear Sabyasachi and more

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami rested for Tests-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami rested for Tests

    Video Icon
    Want to buy Nissan Kicks Company offering incentives of up to Rs 1 lakh in November details inside gcw

    Want to buy Nissan Kicks? Company offering incentives of up to Rs 1 lakh in November; details inside

    Video Icon
    Kolkata vows to have only CNG evehicles for public transport by 2030 gcw

    Kolkata vows to have only CNG, e-vehicles for public transport by 2030

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2021, PAK vs AUS (Semi-Final): Did you know Mohammad Rizwan was in ICU for 2 days before Pakistan's semi-final clash against Australia?-ayh

    Did you know Mohammad Rizwan was in ICU for 2 days before Pakistan's semi-final clash against Australia?

    Video Icon
    Does Dwayne Johnson urinate in a water bottle? Details here drb

    Does Dwayne Johnson urinate in a water bottle? Details here

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe-dnm

    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe

    Video Icon
    Life of South Africa last apartheid president FW de Klerk who freed Nelson Mandela

    Life of South Africa's last apartheid president FW de Klerk, who freed Nelson Mandela

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    pfizer ceo albert bourla calls people who spread misinformation on covid 19 vaccines as criminals united states

    Pfizer CEO calls people who spread Covid vaccine misinformation as ‘criminals’

    Video Icon
    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon