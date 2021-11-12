When Vicky Kaushal lived in 10/10 house without separate kitchen or bathroom (Read deets)

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal opened up about his past life where he lived in a small house with no separate kitchen or bathroom.

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal enjoys the success and praises of his latest film Sardar Udham and is also happy in her personal life; reportedly getting married to actress Katrina Kaif has recently opened about his past life.

In an episode of an adventure show Into The Wild With Bear Grylls, Vicky Kaushal opened up about his childhood and said that he didn't grow up in a big home but lived in a small 10/10 house which had 'no separate kitchen or bathroom'.

On the show, the URI actor said that the house he grew up in was a little bigger than this shack, pointing out where they were sitting. He said it was only a ten by ten house with no separate kitchen or bathroom.

Vicky said, "That's where I was born. And from there on, it has been my family's journey; we've seen each step of the ladder, you know, as a family. I think it makes you a very strong person in the journey."

While speaking to Bear Grylls, the star also revealed his fear of deep seawater. Vicky said that he never in her life got into deep seawater or shallow seawater. And this will be his first time when they (Bear Grylls and Vicky) will go in deep seawater. He hopes that he will get rid of his fear.