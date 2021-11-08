  • Facebook
    Will Katrina Kaif attend ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt marriage? Here what she said

    First Published Nov 8, 2021, 10:30 AM IST
    In a chat show, Katrina Kaif was asked to choose between Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor's wedding, Here's what she said this

    Today, Katrina Kaif is all over the news because of her hush-hush roke ceremony with URI actor Vicky Kaushal which allegedly happened at filmmaker Kabir Khan’s residence in Mumbai on Diwali. Since the last few weeks, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding has been news.
     

    It was said that Katrina and Vicky came in different cars to avoid the paparazzi and fans at Kabir Khan’s residence, along with their family members. Katrina came with her mother, Suzanne Turquoette, sister, Isabelle Kaif. Vicky brought his parents Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, and brother Sunny Kaushal.
     

    On the other hand, the wedding news of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is also going around. It is reported that the couple will get married next year after finishing some work commitments. We all know Katrina and Alia were close friends and gym buddies. Also Katrina was earlier dating Ranbir. It is said that they all are now good friends.
     

    Long back, when Katrina Kaif was invited to actress Neha Dhupia's chat show, she played a fun segment named “Say it Or Strip it”. Also read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Here's what the actress is planning to do before becoming Mrs Kaushal

    She was asked to choose between Ranbir-Alia and Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's wedding party if it happens on the same day. Also Read: When Vicky Kaushal proposed Katrina Kaif in front of Salman Khan; watch Dabangg star's reaction (VIDEO)

    Katrina then said she would choose Arjun and Malaika's wedding. The actress said, Arjun is my Rakhi brother; she tied him Rakhi when Sheila Ki Jawaani was released. Talking about Ranbir and Alia, Katrina said "I’m not trying to be saintly but it's easier to make peace, be friends, to be loving. I’m not doing this to make your life easier.”
     

    The Bharat actress said further, “But I’m doing it to make my life is easier. It genuinely is more peaceful, and you feel lighter and happier when you don’t hold on to any anger or grudges.”

