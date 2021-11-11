Here's how Vicky Kaushal's ex-Harleen Sethi reacted to his wedding news with Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal's ex-girlfriend TV actress Harleen Sethi is reportedly unbothered about his wedding news with Katrina Kaif; here's what she said

Since the last few weeks, media and fans have gone gaga over Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding news and Roka rumours. Many reports said that Katrina and Vicky got engaged and had a Roka ceremony at filmmaker Kabir Khan's house during Diwali. Only Kat and Vicky's family were present at the ceremony.



However, the two stars have remained tight-lipped on the wedding plans. As per reports, the couple's wedding ceremonies will start from December 7-9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur.

It also reported that Katrina and Vicky would be donning a Sabyasachi wedding collection attires. Now there are rumours that both have found their perfect 'love-nest' and has rented a luxurious apartment in Juhu, Mumbai. The same apartment where Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli live with two floors. Also Read: Will Katrina Kaif attend ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt marriage? Here what she said



As per the latest ETimes report, Vicky's ex-girlfriend, a popular TV actress, Harleen Sethi, is not bothered or upset about his union with Katrina Kaif. A friend close to Harleen said she has moved on and is currently busy with her work.

Harleen is moved on and has deep-dived into work. Harleen is excited about her new project, Ekta Kapoor's 'The Test Case 2', wherein she is one of the lead actors besides Nimrat Kaur. Harleen has recently shot for a song in a film and will be doing some web shows soon. Also Read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's house rent in Mumbai will make your jaw drop



Vicky and Harleen dated for quite some time and parted ways post URI release. Harleen was quoted by Spotboye, saying that Vicky changed after he started getting praise from his films URI and Raazi.

