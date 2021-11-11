  • Facebook
    Here's how Vicky Kaushal's ex-Harleen Sethi reacted to his wedding news with Katrina Kaif

    First Published Nov 11, 2021, 10:51 AM IST
    Vicky Kaushal's ex-girlfriend TV actress Harleen Sethi is reportedly unbothered about his wedding news with Katrina Kaif; here's what she said

    Vicky Kaushal ex-Harleen Sethi reacted to his wedding news with Katrina Kaif

    Since the last few weeks, media and fans have gone gaga over Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding news and Roka rumours. Many reports said that Katrina and Vicky got engaged and had a Roka ceremony at filmmaker Kabir Khan's house during Diwali. Only Kat and Vicky's family were present at the ceremony.
     

    Vicky Kaushal ex-Harleen Sethi reacted to his wedding news with Katrina Kaif

    However, the two stars have remained tight-lipped on the wedding plans. As per reports, the couple's wedding ceremonies will start from December 7-9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur. 

    Vicky Kaushal ex-Harleen Sethi reacted to his wedding news with Katrina Kaif

    It also reported that Katrina and Vicky would be donning a Sabyasachi wedding collection attires. Now there are rumours that both have found their perfect 'love-nest' and has rented a luxurious apartment in Juhu, Mumbai. The same apartment where Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli live with two floors.  Also Read: Will Katrina Kaif attend ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt marriage? Here what she said
     

    Vicky Kaushal ex-Harleen Sethi reacted to his wedding news with Katrina Kaif

    As per the latest ETimes report, Vicky's ex-girlfriend, a popular TV actress, Harleen Sethi, is not bothered or upset about his union with Katrina Kaif. A friend close to Harleen said she has moved on and is currently busy with her work.

    Vicky Kaushal ex-Harleen Sethi reacted to his wedding news with Katrina Kaif

    Harleen is moved on and has deep-dived into work. Harleen is excited about her new project, Ekta Kapoor's 'The Test Case 2', wherein she is one of the lead actors besides Nimrat Kaur. Harleen has recently shot for a song in a film and will be doing some web shows soon. Also Read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's house rent in Mumbai will make your jaw drop
     

    Vicky Kaushal ex-Harleen Sethi reacted to his wedding news with Katrina Kaif

    Vicky and Harleen dated for quite some time and parted ways post URI release. Harleen was quoted by Spotboye, saying that Vicky  changed after he started getting praise from his films URI and Raazi. 
     

    Vicky Kaushal ex-Harleen Sethi reacted to his wedding news with Katrina Kaif

    Nevertheless, neither Harleen nor Vicky talked about their break-up. Hence, it is yet unclear whether Katrina is the main reason for the break-up or his Bollywood success.
     

