    Grandpa mode on! Superstar Rajinikanth drops daughter Soundarya's son Ved to school, see pictures

    Superstar Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya shared pictures on social media where the actor was seen dropping her son Ved to school.

    Soundarya Rajinikanth, film director and Rajinikanth's daughter, made the Friday morning special for 'Thalaiva' lovers. She posted photos of the Tamil actor performing his obligations as a grandfather as he dropped Soundarya's son and grandson, Ved, at school since Ved did not want to go. Soundarya shared photos of Rajinikanth sitting in the car with her son, Ved. Rajinikanth gestured at Ved as he glanced away from the camera, most likely because he was being forced to attend school. The second shot shows Rajinikanth in Ved's class, with the other pupils looking delighted to see the superstar visiting their school. One of the girls in the shot is holding her hands to her face, in surprise.

    Soundarya Rajinikanth started her career as a graphic designer in the film industry in 1999 and has directed films such as Kochadaiiyaan and Velaiilla Pattadhari 2. Ved is the son of her first marriage to Ashwin Ramkumar in 2010. However, the couple split, and Soundarya married businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi in 2019.

    About Soundarya Rajinikanth

    Soundarya Rajinikanth is an Indian graphic designer, film producer, and director who works mostly in the Tamil cinema business. She founded and owns Ocher Picture Productions. Soundarya started her work in movies as a graphic designer. She designed the title sequences for films featuring her father, Rajinikanth, and became a film producer with Goa (2010). She made her directorial debut with Kochadaiyaan (2014).

    She collaborated with Dhanush, Kajal Aggarwal, and Manjima Mohan on the pre-production of a film called Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam in 2016, but the project was ultimately canceled. It was revived in 2023 without Soundarya's participation. Her second directorial endeavor was Velaiilla Pattadhari 2, which was shot in Tamil and Telugu. In 2019, she founded May 6 Entertainment, a producing firm. She founded Hoote, a social media platform that uses voice communications.

