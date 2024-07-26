Hindu activists allege Dog meat supplied to Bengaluru from Rajasthan by train, protest at Yeshwantpur station

Tensions flared at Yeshwantpur station when Hindu activists alleged that dog meat, instead of mutton, was being transported from Rajasthan. Activists clashed with meat buyers after discovering suspicious meat boxes, causing a commotion. Despite intervention by the Food Safety and Quality Department, the dispute remains unresolved as authorities investigate the claims.

Tensions erupted at Yeshwantpur railway station after Hindu activists alleged that dog meat was being supplied to Bengaluru from Rajasthan. The controversy began when activists, responding to claims of illegal meat transportation, attacked a Jaipur train arriving at the station.

Upon inspecting some of the meat boxes, the activists claimed to find dog meat instead of mutton. This led to a chaotic scene, with activists clashing with meat buyers who insisted the meat was indeed mutton. The situation escalated further as more people joined the fray, particularly after discovering meat with long tails that some believed resembled dog meat.



South Korea passes groundbreaking law to end centuries-old practice of eating dog meat by 2027

The dispute caused a commotion at the railway station, where traders and activists argued loudly. The arrival of 90 boxes of meat from Rajasthan, totalling 4,500 kg, added to the tension. Despite the uproar, the merchant in charge of the meat refused to allow any more boxes to be opened for inspection.

Food Safety and Quality Department officials arrived at the scene but did not permit further inspection of the remaining meat boxes. The situation remains unresolved as authorities continue to investigate the claims and ensure food safety standards are maintained.

Latest Videos