Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Hindu activists allege Dog meat supplied to Bengaluru from Rajasthan by train, protest at Yeshwantpur station

    Tensions flared at Yeshwantpur station when Hindu activists alleged that dog meat, instead of mutton, was being transported from Rajasthan. Activists clashed with meat buyers after discovering suspicious meat boxes, causing a commotion. Despite intervention by the Food Safety and Quality Department, the dispute remains unresolved as authorities investigate the claims.

    Hindu activists allege dog meat supplied to Bengaluru from Rajasthan by train protest at Yeshwantpur station vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 26, 2024, 8:05 PM IST

    Tensions erupted at Yeshwantpur railway station after Hindu activists alleged that dog meat was being supplied to Bengaluru from Rajasthan. The controversy began when activists, responding to claims of illegal meat transportation, attacked a Jaipur train arriving at the station.

    Upon inspecting some of the meat boxes, the activists claimed to find dog meat instead of mutton. This led to a chaotic scene, with activists clashing with meat buyers who insisted the meat was indeed mutton. The situation escalated further as more people joined the fray, particularly after discovering meat with long tails that some believed resembled dog meat.

    South Korea passes groundbreaking law to end centuries-old practice of eating dog meat by 2027

    The dispute caused a commotion at the railway station, where traders and activists argued loudly. The arrival of 90 boxes of meat from Rajasthan, totalling 4,500 kg, added to the tension. Despite the uproar, the merchant in charge of the meat refused to allow any more boxes to be opened for inspection.

    Food Safety and Quality Department officials arrived at the scene but did not permit further inspection of the remaining meat boxes. The situation remains unresolved as authorities continue to investigate the claims and ensure food safety standards are maintained.

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2024, 8:05 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Building sized asteroid caught by India pioneering robotic telescope GROWTH India in Ladakh vkp

    Building sized asteroid captured by India's pioneering robotic telescope 'GROWTH-India' in Ladakh

    Opposition is trying to tarnish my 40 years of spotless political life says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    'Opposition is trying to tarnish my 40 years of spotless political life': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Excise policy case: Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha's judicial custody till July 31 AJR

    Excise policy case: Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha's judicial custody till July 31

    Telangana Budget 2024-25 row: Congress-led Govt under fire for increasing minority welfare funding by 36% snt

    Telangana Budget 2024-25 row: Congress government under fire for 36% increase in Minority Welfare budget

    Karnataka fifty nine railway stations to be redeveloped as Amrit Bharat stations Rs 7559 crore reserved vkp

    Karnataka: 59 railway stations to be redeveloped as Amrit Bharat stations, Rs 7559 crore reserved

    Recent Stories

    Who is Yusra Mardini? Olympian who at 17 swam across the sea to escape Syria war RKK

    Who is Yusra Mardini? Olympian who at 17 swam across the sea to escape Syria war

    Apple drops all its iPhone prices! How much is their cost in India? RKK

    Apple drops all its iPhone prices! How much is their cost in India?

    Building sized asteroid caught by India pioneering robotic telescope GROWTH India in Ladakh vkp

    Building sized asteroid captured by India's pioneering robotic telescope 'GROWTH-India' in Ladakh

    Opposition is trying to tarnish my 40 years of spotless political life says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    'Opposition is trying to tarnish my 40 years of spotless political life': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Lung Health 101: Here are key tips to maintain healthy lungs RBA

    Lung Health 101: Here are key tips to maintain healthy lungs

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Icon