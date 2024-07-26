Rashmika Mandanna in Kerala: Actress spotted at Kubera with Dhanush; over 2000 fans welcome the stars (Video)

Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna received a warm welcome from Kerala. The actress will soon be seen in Kubera with Dhanush. She also has Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 in her kitty.

Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly one of Bollywood's most popular actors. The actress has a distinct sense of charm, humour, and compassion and a wide following. She was recently engulfed by a sea of adoring fans in Kerala, where over 2000 devoted followers gathered to catch a glimpse of her. Rashmika was definitely taken aback by the warm and heated reception, which had supporters eagerly waiting to meet her. She took to social media to express her gratitude, writing, "Makes my heart so happy when I meet you all, thank you Karunagappally."

Several images from the incident became viral.

Rashmika Mandanna has come a long way, appearing in both content-driven and commercial films. The actress has a sizable fan base after establishing herself in the Bollywood and South Indian cinema industry. She was last seen working on Animal, which was a box office hit. She co-starred with Ranbir Kapoor and was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna will soon star in Kubera with Dhanush. To keep interest levels high, the creators have released periodic updates. Rashmika recently shared her first glimpse of the film. Rashmika came to Instagram to share a video of herself walking through the jungle with an iron rod. She dug up the ground and brought out a suitcase. Rashmika's expression brightened as she discovered the money inside, which she dragged back.

Rashmika is also prepping for her role in the action-packed film Pushpa: The Rule, in which Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil play key roles. The film's ensemble cast includes Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Dhananjaya, and Jagadeesh Prathap. Rashmika will also appear in Rahul Ravindran's thriller, The Girlfriend, alongside Dheekshith Shetty.

