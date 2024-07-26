Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sandalwood director AP Arjun accused of Rs 50 lakh commission in ‘Martin’ movie, FIR filed against VFX team

    AP Arjun, director of the film ‘Martin’, faces fraud allegations amid claims of financial misconduct. Reports suggest he received a commission from the project’s budget, leading to accusations of deceiving the producer over incomplete CGI work. As ‘Martin’ prepares for its global release, tensions rise, with the FIR implicating VFX team members and Arjun’s involvement unclear.

    AP Arjun, the director of the much-anticipated film ‘Martin’, has been accused of cheating the producer. Reports from the Kannada film industry suggest that Arjun might face arrest amid allegations of financial misconduct.

    The controversy centres around claims that Arjun, who directed the Pan-India movie ‘Martin’, received an alleged commission from the project’s budget. The accusation is that the producer was deceived into paying an additional amount, purportedly for CG work, which was not completed.

    A complaint has been lodged against Sunil Reddy and Sathya Reddy, alleging that they received funds meant for Digital Terrain Company, responsible for the film’s CGI work, but failed to deliver the services. While Uday Mehta, the producer of Martin, has remained tight-lipped about the film’s progress, he has not directly accused Arjun. Instead, the FIR names Sathya Reddy and Sunil Reddy, with “others” also implicated, raising questions about whether AP Arjun is among them.

    Sunil Reddy has reportedly claimed that he paid a commission to director Arjun. As the film gears up for its global release on October 11, tensions have escalated. Arjun was notably absent during the dubbing sessions with actor Dhruva Sarja, fueling speculation of discord between the director and the producer.

    Martin, starring Dhruva Sarja in the lead role, also features Vaibhavi Shandilya and Anveshi Jain. Directed by AP Arjun and produced by Uday Mehta, the film has generated significant buzz. The teaser, praised for its high-quality production and action, achieved 60 million views last February, reflecting strong audience interest.

