Armaan Malik claims Vishal Pandey sees girls inappropriately over his comment 'Bhaiya Bhagyashali'

Armaan Malik is one of Bigg Boss OTT 3's strongest contenders and he has been in the spotlight from the first day of the show, when he appeared with his two wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. Payal was evicted early from the show, while Kritika is still in the Big Brother house with Armaan. Previously, Kritika was the subject of Vishal Pandey's misogynistic remarks, which caused commotion on the stage. Armaan learned about Vishal's horrific statements.

The incident

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Lovekesh Kataria revealed Vishal Pandey's remark regarding Armaan Malik's second wife, Kritika Malik, which irritated the YouTube star. Lovekesh claimed that Vishal once quipped, 'Bhaiya bhagyshali hai' about Armaan's relationship with Kritika. This startled everyone. However, Vishal stated that he said this after noticing Kritika's concern for Armaan. But the YouTuber lost his composure and confronted Pandey. Later, while chatting with Sai Ketan Rao, Armaan said, "Iski shuru se nazar kharab hai."

Armaan Malik defends Lovekesh Kataria

Sai Ketan went on to assert that Lovekesh Kataria and Vishal Pandey are the same. However, Armaan Malik supported the former, stating that Lovekesh would never say such things about any woman. He also mentioned that Lovekesh has a girlfriend and two sisters, so he understands how to respect women. Armaan said, "I am telling you that Lovekesh is immaculate and clean in such situations and would never say something like this. He is active on social media 24/7 and has a girlfriend. Kaise kar lega. Humein bhi pata hai, jis thali mein hum khate hai, usmein hum dekhte hai nahi."

Vishal Pandey's feud with Armaan Malik

Vishal Pandey made headlines for his slap scandal with fellow participant Armaan Malik on Bigg Boss OTT 3. On the controversial reality show, Armaan and Vishal engaged in physical fighting, which escalated when Armaan slapped Vishal in the face.

