KGF 2: Why is Sanjay Dutt playing villain in Yash's film? Read details

Do you know who convinced Sanjay Dutt to do Yash's KGF 2? Is Manyata Dutt the reason? Read this

Sanjay Dutt's portrayal of 'Adheera' in KGF 2 is one of the most anticipated parts of the film. Long before the film's premiere, the actor's transition into a lethal villain drew much praise from the audience.

Sanjay Dutt has always left the audience awe, whether he is playing the protagonist or the adversary. He is most likely the audience's favourite and most admired villain. That is why his role of 'Adheera' in his upcoming KGF 2 has piqued fans' interest.

Because the actor would be seen in a completely different avatar after a long time, he was also excited to participate in such a large production. During the film's trailer premiered, the actor talked about the cast and thanked his wife, Manyata Dutt, for inspiring him to shoot KGF 2.

He stated "After 45 years, this voyage of KGF Chapter 2 has taught me a lesson. This film was created as a family effort, including the spot boys and junior artists. I'd want to thank Yash for being such a wonderful co-star and such a modest man, my younger brother. Thank you, Raveena and Prashanth, for creating Adheera. Most significantly, I'd want to thank my wife for pushing me to complete KGF 2."

Aside from KGF 2, which is planned to premiere on April 14, 2022, Sanjay Dutt has 'Ghudchadhi,' directed by Binoy Gandhi, 'Shamshera,' and 'Toolsidas Junior' in the works.