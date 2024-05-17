Mumbai hoarding collapse: Here's how Bhavesh Bhinde, owner of Ego Media, evaded police for three days

The tragic incident took place on Monday evening when a massive 120x120 billboard crashed onto a petrol pump during gusty winds and unseasonal rains. The tragedy resulted in as many as 16 deaths and injured to 75 others.

Bhavesh Bhinde, the businessman whose company installed the illegal billboard that collapsed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, was arrested in Udaipur, Rajasthan on Thursday (May 16) night by the Mumbai Police after a massive man hunt. Bhinde, the owner of Ego Media Pvt Ltd, was arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch and was brought back to Mumbai this morning and will be presented in court.

The tragic incident took place on Monday evening when a massive 120x120 billboard crashed onto a petrol pump during gusty winds and unseasonal rains. The tragedy resulted in as many as 16 deaths and injured to 75 others.

Following the incident, Bhinde reportedly fled Mumbai in a car with his driver, triggering a widespread search.

Eight teams from the Mumbai Police were sent to various locations to track down Bhinde. After first heading to Lonavala, Bhinde returned to Mumbai the next day, then travelled to Thane, Ahmedabad, and multiple other locations before changing his name and hiding in a hotel in Udaipur.

The relentless efforts of the Mumbai Police, led by Joint CP Crime Lakhmi Gautam, DCP Vishal Thakur, and the Crime Branch, eventually led to his capture on Thursday evening, three days after the incident.

The search and rescue operation at the collapse site concluded at 10 am on Thursday, according to an official from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The illegal billboard was installed on land belonging to the Government Railway Police (GRP).

