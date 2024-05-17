Lifestyle

World Hypertension Day 2024: 7 tips to reduce high BP naturally

Here are seven tips to reduce high blood pressure naturally.

Image credits: Freepik

Limit Alcohol Consumption

Drink alcohol in moderation. For men, this means up to two drinks per day, and for women, up to one drink per day. Excessive alcohol consumption can raise blood pressure.

Image credits: our own

Eat a Healthy Diet

Adopt a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. The DASH diet is particularly effective for lowering blood pressure.

Image credits: our own

Reduce Sodium Intake

Limit sodium intake by avoiding processed foods, reading food labels, and seasoning meals with herbs and spices instead of salt.

Image credits: our own

Exercise Regularly

Engage in regular physical activity such as walking, jogging, cycling, or swimming for at least 30 minutes most days of the week to help lower blood pressure.

Image credits: stockphoto

Manage Stress

To lower stress levels, practice stress-reducing techniques such as mindfulness, meditation, deep breathing exercises, yoga, or engaging in hobbies and activities that you enjoy.

Image credits: pexels

Quit Smoking

If you smoke, seek help to quit. Smoking increases blood pressure and heart rate, and quitting smoking can improve overall heart health and lower blood pressure.

Image credits: Freepik
