When Abhishek Bachchan praised Aishwarya Rai's culinary skills, REVEALED her best dish

Abhishek Bachchan praised Aishwarya Rai's cooking skills, stating he's never tasted anything she's made that he hasn't liked. He particularly highlighted her desserts, recalling a delicious halwa she made after their wedding.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 6, 2024, 1:13 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 6, 2024, 1:13 PM IST

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Bachchan tied the knot in 2007 and have since served pure couple goals with their mushy romance and constant support for each other. The couple still maintains their legal and social marriage despite several stories that indicate trouble is brewing in their paradise.

Also Read |  Amid Abhishek-Aishwarya divorce rumours, Nimrat Kaur BREAKS silence on her relationship status

article_image2

Abhishek praised Aishwarya Rai's culinary skills

During an occasion a few years ago, Abhishek Bachchan was questioned by the media about his wife's culinary abilities. The actor responds to this by saying that everything is wonderful since his wife puts a lot of love into everything she produces. Furthermore, according to Abhishek, he has never tried anything prepared by Aishwarya that didn't taste delicious.

According to media reports, Abhishek said, "Till date, I am being very honest, I haven't tasted anything of hers that I haven't liked. The emotion with which it is prepared is far more important for me than the taste."

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Divorce Rumours: Simi Garewal slammed for defending

article_image3

Abhishek REVEALED Aishwarya's best dish

In the same conversation, Abhishek said that Aishwarya's sweets are her strongest suit. He related a story about how, at her pehli rasoi ceremony, Aishwarya Rai prepared halwa, which was influenced by Bengali customs, and that, to this day, he has never tasted anything like it. Abhishek went on to say that Aishwarya is an expert at creating a variety of delicacies.

"She actually makes fantastic desserts. I still remember as soon as we got married she had cooked this delicious Halwa as the first meal, as per the Bengali tradition," he added.

Numerous speculations are going on in the fraternity about the possible reason for the split. For a long time, there have been rumours that the duo may separate but are staying together for the sake of their daughter and family reputation.

