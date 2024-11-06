Amid Abhishek-Aishwarya divorce rumours, Nimrat Kaur BREAKS silence on her relationship status

Amidst rumors of an affair with Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur subtly confirmed her single status during a recent interview. The actress, who co-starred with Bachchan in the film Dasvi, has been targeted by online trolls despite the lack of evidence supporting the affair allegations.

Nimrat Kaur has been dragged into Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's life. People are accusing her of having an affair with Abhishek Bachchan in addition to being dragged. The parties to these disputes have not yet come forward, even if it is only conjecture based on their older films. However, Nimrat gave a slight nod to her single status amid these shocking claims of her being in love with already-married man, Abhishek Bachchan.

Nimrat recently made a stunning appearance at the Citadel Hunny Bunny movie screening. During the media appearance, the actress was asked a lot of questions. However, in a conversation with a leading a channel, Nimrat was tricked into giving a nod to her single status, reports said. The interviewer mentioned their long conversation about singledom, and Nimrat nodded in agreement. However, the video was edited, and the next part showed Nimrat giving travel tips to single women, reports added.



Aishwarya rai, Abhishek bachchan,

Nimrat became the target of trollers, who shamed her for being in a relationship with a married man, Abhishek Bachchan, and ruining Aishwarya Rai's life. While there is no truth to this, people are still bashing the actress Nimrat, who worked with Abhishek in the film, Dasvi. Due to persistent rumors about the divorce of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, the Bachchan family is now under a lot of stress. The celebrity marriage is reportedly on the verge of dissolution due in part to Abhishek Bachchan's suspected romance with Nimrat Kaur.

Latest Videos