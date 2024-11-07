Kamal Hassan Net Worth: Know all about actors's wealth

Entertainment
Kamal Haasan, a celebrated name in Indian cinema, boasts an estimated net worth of over Rs 584 crore ($70 million USD).
His Chennai assets include two flats worth around Rs 19.5 crore, along with multiple commercial and residential properties valued at approximately Rs 92.5 crore
Adding to his real estate, Kamal Haasan also has a luxurious house in London, valued at around Rs 2.5 crore.
Haasan made a major comeback with his 2022 blockbuster Vikram, which was a pan-India success, breaking numerous box-office records.
Known for his love of high-end cars, Haasan owns a BMW 730LD and a Lexus LX 570, both totaling about Rs 3.69 crore.
Haasan's brand endorsements further add to his wealth.
In addition to his acting career, Haasan's foray into politics has contributed to his public image and financial standing.