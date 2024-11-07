Entertainment

Kamal Hassan Net Worth: Know all about actors's wealth

Image credits: Instagram

1. Net worth and earnings:

Kamal Haasan, a celebrated name in Indian cinema, boasts an estimated net worth of over Rs 584 crore ($70 million USD).

Image credits: Social Media

2. Real estate portfolio:

His Chennai assets include two flats worth around Rs 19.5 crore, along with multiple commercial and residential properties valued at approximately Rs 92.5 crore

Image credits: Social Media

3. Luxury house in London:

Adding to his real estate, Kamal Haasan also has a luxurious house in London, valued at around Rs 2.5 crore.

Image credits: Social Media

4. Comeback and box office success:

Haasan made a major comeback with his 2022 blockbuster Vikram, which was a pan-India success, breaking numerous box-office records.

Image credits: Social Media

5. Collection of luxury cars:

Known for his love of high-end cars, Haasan owns a BMW 730LD and a Lexus LX 570, both totaling about Rs 3.69 crore.

Image credits: Social Media

6. Brand endorsements:

Haasan's brand endorsements further add to his wealth.

Image credits: Social Media

7. Political ventures:

In addition to his acting career, Haasan's foray into politics has contributed to his public image and financial standing.

Image credits: Posters
