Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Divorce Rumours: Simi Garewal slammed for defending

"Abhishek Bachchan is one of the 'nicest' men in Bollywood," Simi Garewal said in a tape she shared with the public, which was taken from her conversation with him.

Simi Garewal, a Bollywood actress and talk show host, received outrage from social media users when she uploaded a message backing Abhishek Bachchan amid reports of his divorce from Aishwarya Rai.

Abhishek and Aishwarya have been dealing with divorce speculations for months. Rumours were stoked after Abhishek or the Bachchan family failed to wish Aishwarya a happy birthday earlier this month. Aishwarya has not been seen with any Bachchan family members in quite some time.

Amid these escalating speculations, Simi resorted to Instagram on Tuesday night to express her support for Abhishek Bachchan. The actor tweeted a clip from her talk show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, in which she referred to Abhishek as one of Bollywood's 'nicest men'.

“I think everyone who knows Abhishek personally will agree he is among the nicest men in Bollywood. Good values and innate decency," she captioned the post featuring Abhishek.

Several social media users, particularly Aishwarya supporters, reacted negatively to the post. Several comments chastised Simi for posting the post amid concerns about their rocky marriage. One comment read, “Very controversial time to put out this… Not fair yaa." Another social media user accused her of ‘protecting’ Abhishek while staying tight-lipped about Aishwarya.

Simi soon took down the post. A screenshot of the now-deleted message was uploaded on Reddit. Meanwhile, Abhishek and Aishwarya have yet to respond to the allegations surrounding their unhappy marriage.

