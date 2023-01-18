What is Rani Chatterjee's real age? Bhojpuri actress got upset for calling her 43-years-old single

The Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee lashed out at a media writer for incorrectly reporting her age and posted a correction.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Rani Chatterjee is outraged and indignant because a specific media writer incorrectly stated her age as 43. According to a media house, Rani Chatterjee is still single at 43. This irritated Rani greatly.

She issued a forceful explanation on social media, claiming that media scribes take Google far too seriously. Rani stated that she has always stated that Google has her age incorrectly listed, but no one cares to understand what she says.



Rani's forceful remark discusses how being born at the wrong time may cause many issues. She advises people not to take Google seriously and to believe the person presenting the facts.

Here is the news that enraged Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee. We also included the correction she posted on social media.

Rani Chatterjee is a frequent user of social media. Rani frequently shares her bold photos with her admirers.

Rani has also received a lot of trolls for her images. At the same time, many mock her for her size.

