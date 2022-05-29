Watch: Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj's fans must see this; check out her party video

Shilpi Raj, a Bhojpuri singer, has four songs on YouTube that have surpassed 100 million views. Check out her success party video



Most of us are aware of Bhojpuri artist Shilpi Raj's several chart-topping hits. But that isn't the case. Her YouTube fame has soared to unprecedented heights. Shilpi's four songs have surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, not one or two.



She was recently seen in Dubai with her crew, enjoying their accomplishment. Ratnakar Kumar, a film producer, posted a video on Instagram of them cutting a cake together and enjoying the occasion. (Watch Video)

"Celebrating the tremendous triumph of Shilp's four back-to-back smashes in Dubai," he wrote beside the video. Thank you everybody for celebrating with us, and congrats to the entire team on reaching 100 million views." Garaiya Machhari, Godanwa, Raja Ji Khoon Kaida, and Reliya Re were the songs he cited.



Producer Ratnakar Kumar, actor Sanjay Pandey, singer Shilpi Raj, singer-actor Vijay Chauhan, Kuldeep Srivastava, Shweta Mahara, Mahi Srivastava, Ayesha Kashyap, Parag Patil, Rohit Singh Matru, Kundan Bhardwaj, Ved Sharma, Director Sumit Bhardwaj, RR Prince, Goldie-Bobby, Upendra Sirsat, Amit Sinha, Manoj Singh, Omprakash, Lokesh Mishra, Bikesh Mishra and many others attended the function.

Everyone, including Shilpi Raj, sang and danced to all four songs. "Shilpi Raj is one of those female vocalists whose songs continue to top charts in India and throughout the world," producer Ratnakar Kumar said. We are really proud of her."