Delhi-NCR under GRAP-IV restrictions as AQI in capital approaches 400; HERE's what is banned & allowed

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has imposed Stage-IV restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) rose sharply to 386 on Wednesday.

According to the CAQM, the AQI is expected to breach the 400 mark due to dense foggy conditions and low temperatures.

Key restrictions under GRAP-4:

Construction and demolition: Banned, except for projects of public importance, including railways, airports, bus terminals, defence, and hospitals.

Industrial activities: Stone crushers in the entire NCR have been shut down, and all mining and associated activities have been closed.

Vehicle restrictions:

- BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles: Banned in Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Noida.

- Exceptions: Persons with disabilities can ply BS-III petrol/BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles, provided these are specifically adapted for them and run only for their use.

- Delhi-registered diesel-operated medium goods vehicles: Restricted, except for those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services.

- BS-IV and below diesel-operated Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs): Restricted from entering Delhi, except for those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services.

These restrictions aim to mitigate the severe air pollution in Delhi-NCR. The CAQM will continue to monitor the situation and adjust restrictions accordingly. During the winter months, the CAQM imposes restrictions under the GRAP in Delhi-NCR, classifying air quality into four stages based on the AQI levels. Stage 1 is categorized as "Poor," with an AQI ranging from 201 to 300. Stage 2, "Very Poor," corresponds to an AQI between 301 and 400. Stage 3, labeled "Severe," covers an AQI range of 401 to 450. Finally, Stage 4, or "Severe Plus," is declared when the AQI exceeds 450.

