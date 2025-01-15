Delhi-NCR under GRAP-IV restrictions as AQI in capital approaches 400; HERE's what is banned & allowed

Delhi-NCR imposes Stage-IV restrictions due to severe air pollution, banning construction, stone crushers, and restricting vehicle entry, except for essential services and eco-friendly vehicles, to mitigate AQI levels exceeding 386.

Delhi-NCR under GRAP-IV restrictions as AQI in capital approaches 400; HERE's what is banned & allowed dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 8:53 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 8:53 PM IST

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has imposed Stage-IV restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) rose sharply to 386 on Wednesday.

Also Read: Centre's high-level committee recommends legal action against 'individual' compromising India-US security

According to the CAQM, the AQI is expected to breach the 400 mark due to dense foggy conditions and low temperatures.

Key restrictions under GRAP-4:

  • Construction and demolition: Banned, except for projects of public importance, including railways, airports, bus terminals, defence, and hospitals.
  • Industrial activities: Stone crushers in the entire NCR have been shut down, and all mining and associated activities have been closed.
  • Vehicle restrictions:
        - BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles: Banned in Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Noida.
        - Exceptions: Persons with disabilities can ply BS-III petrol/BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles, provided these are specifically adapted for them          and run only for their use.
        - Delhi-registered diesel-operated medium goods vehicles: Restricted, except for those carrying essential commodities or providing essential          services.
        - BS-IV and below diesel-operated Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs): Restricted from entering Delhi, except for those carrying essential                commodities or providing essential services.
  • Truck entry: Restricted, except for trucks carrying essential commodities or providing essential services. However, all LNG/CNG/electric/BS-VI diesel trucks are permitted to enter Delhi.

These restrictions aim to mitigate the severe air pollution in Delhi-NCR. The CAQM will continue to monitor the situation and adjust restrictions accordingly. During the winter months, the CAQM imposes restrictions under the GRAP in Delhi-NCR, classifying air quality into four stages based on the AQI levels. Stage 1 is categorized as "Poor," with an AQI ranging from 201 to 300. Stage 2, "Very Poor," corresponds to an AQI between 301 and 400. Stage 3, labeled "Severe," covers an AQI range of 401 to 450. Finally, Stage 4, or "Severe Plus," is declared when the AQI exceeds 450.

Also Read: Kerala High Court accepts Boby Chemmanur's apology, closes case over delay in exiting jail after getting bail

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mahakumbh 2025: Delegation from 10 Nations to take holy dip at Triveni Sangam

Mahakumbh 2025: Delegation from 10 Nations to take holy dip at Triveni sangam

MahaKumbh 2025: Shankar Mahadevan to perform at Ganga Pandal on opening day

MahaKumbh 2025: Shankar Mahadevan to perform at Ganga Pandal on opening day

Kerala High Court accepts Boby Chemmanur's apology, closes case over delay in exiting jail after getting bail dmn

Kerala High Court accepts Boby Chemmanur's apology, closes case over delay in exiting jail after getting bail

'Har Har Mahadev': Viral video shows Bear hugging Shivling in Chattisgarh, wins hearts online (WATCH) vkp

'Har Har Mahadev': Viral video shows Bear hugging Shivling in Chattisgarh, wins hearts online (WATCH)

'Like a deer runs into forest...': Ramesh Bidhuri's latest sexist jibe at AAP's Atishi sparks row (WATCH) shk

'Like a deer runs into forest...': Ramesh Bidhuri's latest sexist jibe at AAP's Atishi sparks row (WATCH)

Recent Stories

December Consumer Inflation In Line With Forecasts But Core CPI Falls Below Estimate: Retail’s Wary Despite Wall Street Rally

December Consumer Inflation In Line With Forecasts But Core CPI Falls Below Estimate: Retail’s Wary Despite Wall Street Rally

WISeKey, SEALSQ Shares Rally On Successful Space X Launch Of Quantum-Ready Satellite : Retail Mood Remains Tepid

WISeKey, SEALSQ Shares Rally On Successful Space X Launch Of Quantum-Ready Satellite : Retail Mood Remains Tepid

Tesla Stock Jumps Despite Mixed Analyst Views, SEC's Lawsuit Against Musk: Retail Stays Optimistic

Tesla Stock Jumps Despite Mixed Analyst Views, SEC's Lawsuit Against Musk: Retail Stays Optimistic

Trade Desk Stock Soars On Sincera Deal, Analyst’s Bold 37% Upside Call: Retail Mood Brightens

Trade Desk Stock Soars On Sincera Deal, Analyst’s Bold 37% Upside Call: Retail Mood Brightens

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Indian women's team makes it 2 on 2 with a dominating win over Iran 

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Indian women's team makes it 2 on 2 with a dominating win over Iran 

Recent Videos

Road Incident in West Bengal: Woman Hit by Speeding Bike #ViralVideo #CCTV

Road Incident in West Bengal: Woman Hit by Speeding Bike #ViralVideo #CCTV

Video Icon
Neha Shalini Resigns from BJP Mahila Morcha After Levelling Allegations | WATCH

Neha Shalini Resigns from BJP Mahila Morcha After Levelling Allegations | WATCH

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025

Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025

Video Icon
Boby Chemmanur Apologizes to Court for Continuing to Remain in Jail | WATCH

Boby Chemmanur Apologizes to Court for Continuing to Remain in Jail | WATCH

Video Icon
Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi Lays Wreath at Southern Command War Memorial

Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi Lays Wreath at Southern Command War Memorial

Video Icon