Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did BTS' member Jungkook get a new tattoo? Check out what ARMYs reactions

    Fans of BTS vocalist Jungkook believe he has a fresh tattoo on his wrist. The musician was sighted on his way to the airport for his journey to the United States.
     

    Did BTS' member Jungkook get a new tattoo? Check out what ARMYs reactions RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published May 29, 2022, 9:40 AM IST

    Nothing escapes the notice of BTS's fans! Jungkook, a member of BTS, was sighted at Incheon Airport on Saturday, May 28 his route to the United States. The singer will go to the White House with his fellow Bangtan bandmates to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes with US President Joe Biden.

    When Jungkook saw the paparazzi outside the airport, he said hello. In a few photos, he was also seen waving. A few keen-eyed admirers zoomed in on pictures of him waving at the cameras and saw that the singer had a new tattoo. While it is unclear what the tattoo is, fans have matched a couple of his previous photos to the new ones and have established that the singer has had new tattoos.

    Also Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Day 9: Kartik Aaryan’s film enters Rs 100 crore club; sees 50% jump on Saturday

    “Jungkook added more shoulder tattoos after Sowoozoo and around his wrist after Vegas," a fan noted. “JUNGKOOK AND HIS NEW TATTOO??! seems like he’s completing his full sleeve tats??! Jeon Jungkook you’re so hot for this," added another.

    Fans also noted that the singer was carrying his drumstick case, implying that 'drummer Jungkook' may be returning.

    On Tuesday, May 31, BTS will visit Washington, DC, to meet with Biden and discuss anti-Asian offences. In a news release, the White House said, “BTS will join President Biden to discuss Asian inclusion and representation, and to address anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination which have become more prominent issues in recent years."

    Also Read: Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 ‘inspires’ 15-yr-old to smoke a pack of cigarettes, hospitalised

    “President Biden and BTS will also discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS’ platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity worldwide," the statement added. BTS is also gearing up to release Proof, their new album.

    Also Read: Did BTS perform on Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen’s ‘Chunari Chunari’?

    Last Updated May 29, 2022, 9:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala State Film Awards 2022 Vijay Babu Home crew cry foul drb

    Kerala State Film Awards 2022: Vijay Babu’s ‘Home’ crew cry foul

    Dhaakad failure at box office makes Kangana Ranaut a meme fest on Twitter drb

    Dhaakad’s failure at box office makes Kangana Ranaut a meme fest on Twitter

    Hollywood They are incredible Elon Musk on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard drb

    They are incredible: Elon Musk on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

    Kolkata suicides expose underbelly of showbiz industry

    Kolkata suicides expose underbelly of showbiz industry

    Swatantra Veer Savarkar Randeep Hooda first look out drb

    Swatantra Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda's first look, out!

    Recent Stories

    Gaming Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 29; here is how you can get rewards

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 29; here is how you can get rewards

    Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker share NEW hot and cheeky wedding photos drb

    Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share NEW hot and cheeky wedding photos

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection Day 9 Kartik Aaryan film enters Rs 100 crore club sees 50 per cent jump on Saturday drb

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Day 9: Kartik Aaryan’s film enters Rs 100 crore club; sees 50% jump on Saturday

    Astrology Daily Horoscope, May 29 2022: Predictions for all Zodiac signs

    Daily Horoscope, May 29 2022: Predictions for all Zodiac signs

    Aryan Khan drugs case Post NCB clean chit Shah Rukh Khan son ready for directorial debut drb

    Aryan Khan drugs case: Post NCB's clean chit, Shah Rukh Khan’s son ready for directorial debut?

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Have been backed all the way - David Miller on stellar season for GT Gujarat Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'Have been backed all the way' - David Miller on stellar season for GT

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022 Playoffs, Indian Premier League: Sanju Samson has been exceptional - Kumar Sangakkara-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs: 'Sanju Samson has been exceptional' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Video Icon
    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Video Icon
    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    Video Icon