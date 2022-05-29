Did BTS' member Jungkook get a new tattoo? Check out what ARMYs reactions

Fans of BTS vocalist Jungkook believe he has a fresh tattoo on his wrist. The musician was sighted on his way to the airport for his journey to the United States.

Nothing escapes the notice of BTS's fans! Jungkook, a member of BTS, was sighted at Incheon Airport on Saturday, May 28 his route to the United States. The singer will go to the White House with his fellow Bangtan bandmates to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes with US President Joe Biden.

When Jungkook saw the paparazzi outside the airport, he said hello. In a few photos, he was also seen waving. A few keen-eyed admirers zoomed in on pictures of him waving at the cameras and saw that the singer had a new tattoo. While it is unclear what the tattoo is, fans have matched a couple of his previous photos to the new ones and have established that the singer has had new tattoos.

Also Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Day 9: Kartik Aaryan’s film enters Rs 100 crore club; sees 50% jump on Saturday

“Jungkook added more shoulder tattoos after Sowoozoo and around his wrist after Vegas," a fan noted. “JUNGKOOK AND HIS NEW TATTOO??! seems like he’s completing his full sleeve tats??! Jeon Jungkook you’re so hot for this," added another.

Fans also noted that the singer was carrying his drumstick case, implying that 'drummer Jungkook' may be returning.

On Tuesday, May 31, BTS will visit Washington, DC, to meet with Biden and discuss anti-Asian offences. In a news release, the White House said, “BTS will join President Biden to discuss Asian inclusion and representation, and to address anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination which have become more prominent issues in recent years."

Also Read: Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 ‘inspires’ 15-yr-old to smoke a pack of cigarettes, hospitalised

“President Biden and BTS will also discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS’ platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity worldwide," the statement added. BTS is also gearing up to release Proof, their new album.

Also Read: Did BTS perform on Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen’s ‘Chunari Chunari’?