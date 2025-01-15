Paatal Lok star Jaideep Ahlawat's father passes away, actor requests privacy

Paatal Lok actor Jaideep Ahlawat's father has passed away. The family shared this information in an official statement. They have also appealed to respect their privacy. Earlier, the actor was spotted at the Delhi airport.

Ahlawat Family Confirms the News

Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat's father passed away on January 14, 2025. Ahlawat was seen rushing to Delhi after receiving the news of his father's untimely demise. He was seen hurriedly exiting the Delhi airport. Confirming the news, the Ahlawat family released an official statement about the deep sorrow in the house. They requested privacy during this difficult time.

Last rites to be held in Haryana

Jaideep Ahlawat's spokesperson, Keerat, said in an official statement, "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Jaideep Ahlawat's father. He has departed for his heavenly abode, leaving behind his family and loved ones. Jaideep and his family request privacy during this difficult time." We thank you for your understanding and prayers as they cope with their profound loss." According to the family's official statement, the last rites will be performed in their hometown, Haryana.

Father fully supported his actor son

Jaideep Ahlawat revealed his teacher's father's thoughts in an old interview. His father was not against Jaideep going into acting. When Jaideep expressed his desire to enroll in the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), his father reassured him by saying, "If you fail, my farm is always there for you."

ALSO READ Was Anushka Sharma dating Suresh Raina before Virat Kohli? Read on

Latest Videos