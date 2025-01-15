Paatal Lok star Jaideep Ahlawat's father passes away, actor requests privacy

Paatal Lok fame actor Jaideep Ahlawat's father has passed away. The family confirmed the sad news and requested privacy.

Paatal Lok star Jaideep Ahlawat's father passes away, actor requests privacy NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 7:59 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 7:58 AM IST

Paatal Lok actor Jaideep Ahlawat's father has passed away. The family shared this information in an official statement. They have also appealed to respect their privacy. Earlier, the actor was spotted at the Delhi airport.

Ahlawat Family Confirms the News
Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat's father passed away on January 14, 2025. Ahlawat was seen rushing to Delhi after receiving the news of his father's untimely demise. He was seen hurriedly exiting the Delhi airport. Confirming the news, the Ahlawat family released an official statement about the deep sorrow in the house. They requested privacy during this difficult time.

Paatal Lok star Jaideep Ahlawat's father passes away, actor requests privacy NTI

Last rites to be held in Haryana
Jaideep Ahlawat's spokesperson, Keerat, said in an official statement, "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Jaideep Ahlawat's father. He has departed for his heavenly abode, leaving behind his family and loved ones. Jaideep and his family request privacy during this difficult time." We thank you for your understanding and prayers as they cope with their profound loss." According to the family's official statement, the last rites will be performed in their hometown, Haryana.

Father fully supported his actor son
Jaideep Ahlawat revealed his teacher's father's thoughts in an old interview. His father was not against Jaideep going into acting. When Jaideep expressed his desire to enroll in the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), his father reassured him by saying, "If you fail, my farm is always there for you."

ALSO READ Was Anushka Sharma dating Suresh Raina before Virat Kohli? Read on

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mahavatar Narasimha teaser OUT: Animated movie based on Vishnu's fourth avatar releasing on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

Mahavatar Narasimha teaser OUT: Animated movie based on Vishnu's fourth avatar releasing on THIS date [WATCH]

Hrithik Roshan celebrates 25 Years in Bollywood; shares handwritten notes [PHOTOS] ATG

Hrithik Roshan celebrates 25 Years in Bollywood; shares handwritten notes [PHOTOS]

WATCH: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli face backlash for skipping life jackets on speedboat ride; Read on NTI

WATCH: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli face backlash for skipping life jackets on speedboat ride; Read on

Idli Kadai: Dhanush shares NEW posters of movie on Pongal [PHOTOS] ATG

Idli Kadai: Dhanush shares NEW posters of movie on Pongal [PHOTOS]

Osacar 2025: Nominations delayed AGAIN due to LA fires; to be announced on THIS date ATG

Osacar 2025: Nominations delayed AGAIN due to LA fires; to be announced on THIS date

Recent Stories

Adani-made Drishti 10 Starliner drone crashes off Gujarat coast ahead of delivery to Navy

Adani-made Drishti 10 Starliner drone crashes off Gujarat coast ahead of delivery to Navy

Bigg Boss 18: Namrata Shirodkar urges fans to vote for Shilpa Shirodkar amid her finale race NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Namrata Shirodkar urges fans to vote for Shilpa Shirodkar amid her finale race

South Korea's president Yoon Suk Yeol arrested amid martial law fallout anr

South Korea's president Yoon Suk Yeol arrested amid martial law fallout

Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' banned in Bangladesh; Here's the controversial reason NTI

Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' banned in Bangladesh; Here's the controversial reason

Weather LATEST update: Dense fog, rainfall predicted in several North Indian states; Check here NTI

Weather LATEST update: Dense fog, rainfall predicted in several North Indian states; Check here

Recent Videos

ECL Founder Anil Kumar Says Season 2 to be Bigger and Better | WATCH

ECL Founder Anil Kumar Says Season 2 to be Bigger and Better | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Video Icon
EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Malhan Speaks on Digvijay Rathee's Eviction | ECL 2 Auction | Bigg Boss 18

EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Malhan Speaks on Digvijay Rathee's Eviction | ECL 2 Auction | Bigg Boss 18

Video Icon
Munawar Faruqui EXCLUSIVE | How Will He Balance Sports and Entertainment? | ECL Season 2 Auction

Munawar Faruqui EXCLUSIVE | How Will He Balance Sports and Entertainment? | ECL Season 2 Auction

Video Icon