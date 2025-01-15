BNY Stock Gains On Upbeat Q4: Retail Sentiment Swings To Bullish

The lender reported adjusted earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, topping a market estimate of $1.57 per share, according to FinChat data.

First Published Jan 15, 2025, 8:30 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 8:30 PM IST

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BNY) rose 4.7% on Wednesday after the bank beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter earnings, driven by higher fee revenue.

BNY’s fourth-quarter revenue rose 11% to $4.84 billion and beat average analysts' estimate of $4.66 billion.

The bank said its fee revenue for the reported quarter rose 9%, primarily due to higher asset market values and client activity.

Its net interest income (NII) rose 8% to $1.19 billion, buoyed by higher investment securities portfolio yields and balance sheet growth.

BNY’s assets under management rose 3% to $2.03 trillion at the end of the fourth quarter, while average deposits rose 5% to $286 billion.

The company said it set aside $20 million for credit losses due to reserve increases related to commercial real estate exposure.

In 2025, BNY forecasted a mid-single-digit percentage point rise in net interest income.

Following the results, retail sentiment on Stocktwits flipped to ‘extremely bullish’ (96/100) territory from ‘bearish’(43/100) a day ago, hitting a year-high mark. Meanwhile, retail chatter soared to ‘extremely high’ from ‘normal.’

BK’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09:06 a.m. ET on Jan. 15, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits BK’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09:06 a.m. ET on Jan. 15, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Over the past year, stock is up 38%.

Other Wall Street lenders, including JP Morgan and Wells Fargo, also topped profit estimates on Wednesday.  

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

