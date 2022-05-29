Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan once wanted to be a PORN star; here's what he said

    First Published May 29, 2022, 11:11 AM IST

    When Shah Rukh Khan stated his intention to be a porn actor, he received much attention. Discover why Bollywood's most prominent actors want to work in the adult film business.
     

    Once upon a time, Shah Rukh Khan aspired to be a pornstar. In an interview, Bollywood's King said that he aspired to be an adult film star. 
     

    Shah Rukh Khan also stated that he was aiming to become one with all of his creativity and positivity. SRK has stated this, giving Sylvester Stallone as an example. Take a look at what he had to say.
     

    "I've always wanted to be a'star' in the pornographic industry. To be a porn'star,' I'm going to work with all the optimism and clarity I can muster. I've always admired Sylvester Stallone, who began his career as a porn performer before becoming a Hollywood star "In an interview, Bollywood's King said. "After becoming the largest porn'star' in the world," Khan said, "I will take my flag and put it up in America."
     

    After the failure of his last film, Zero, Shah Rukh Khan took an extended vacation. Despite a strong performance, the film has been dubbed one of SRK's worst. Gauri Khan discussed how Shah Rukh's sabbatical benefitted her and why it was necessary in an interview with Zoom.
     

    "I believe that was more important than everything else. It was past time for him to take a rest. I'm relieved that I'll be able to travel while he's at home. He looks after AbRam very well. I'm quite excited. He is there for the little one if I am not. It suits me, and I believe it's a fantastic concept." Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share NEW hot and cheeky wedding photos

    Gauri Khan stated in response to a question regarding how long the sabbatical will remain. Further talking about how long the break would last, Gauri Khan said, "I think he will be up and about very shortly." Also Read: Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone looks like a QUEEN in white ruffled saree at closing ceremony

