BREAKING: Veteran Sandalwood actor Sarigama Viji passes away at 77

Veteran Kannada actor Sarigama Viji, known for his comedy roles, passed away on January 15, 2025, at 77. He had a career spanning over 250 films and was a prominent figure in theatre. Viji had been battling multi-organ failure before his death.

Sandalwood mourns the loss of its beloved veteran comedian and actor, Sarigama Viji. The 77-year-old actor passed away on January 15, 2025, at 9:45 am while undergoing treatment in the ICU at Manipal Hospital in Yeshwantpur. His untimely death has sent a wave of shock through the Kannada film industry and his fans.

Sarigama Viji, whose career spanned over six decades, was an integral part of the Kannada entertainment industry, having acted in more than 250 films. His journey in the world of cinema began in 1980 with his debut in Belavala Madilalli, directed by Geethapriya. But before his film career, Viji had made his mark in theatre, particularly with the iconic play Samsaradilli Sarigama, which had over 500 performances. It was through this play that he earned the nickname 'Sarigama.'

Born Vijay Kumar in Vimanapura, near HAL in Bengaluru, Viji grew up in a family with strong roots in the city. His father, Ramaiah, worked at HAL, and he was the youngest of five siblings. He pursued his PUC at Gas College, where he worked alongside actor Ashok in plays. Later, Viji completed his BA from Malleshwaram's MES College.

Before becoming a prominent actor, Viji worked as an assistant director for over 75 films, making notable contributions to films directed by Jayanthi and Om Prakash Rao. His exceptional skills in direction and acting earned him recognition, especially when Tiger Prabhakar, a renowned actor, took him under his wing. This mentorship led Viji to work closely with Prabhakar on several films, where he also appeared in comic roles.

In the later years of his career, Viji continued to entertain his audiences with his comic timing and versatility. Unfortunately, in the last week of his life, Viji had been struggling with multi-organ failure, and despite efforts to treat him, he passed away at the hospital this morning.

Latest Videos