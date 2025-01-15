BREAKING: Veteran Sandalwood actor Sarigama Viji passes away at 77

Veteran Kannada actor Sarigama Viji, known for his comedy roles, passed away on January 15, 2025, at 77. He had a career spanning over 250 films and was a prominent figure in theatre. Viji had been battling multi-organ failure before his death.

Veteran Sandalwood actor Sarigama Viji passes away at 77 vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 12:08 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 12:35 PM IST

Sandalwood mourns the loss of its beloved veteran comedian and actor, Sarigama Viji. The 77-year-old actor passed away on January 15, 2025, at 9:45 am while undergoing treatment in the ICU at Manipal Hospital in Yeshwantpur. His untimely death has sent a wave of shock through the Kannada film industry and his fans.

Sarigama Viji, whose career spanned over six decades, was an integral part of the Kannada entertainment industry, having acted in more than 250 films. His journey in the world of cinema began in 1980 with his debut in Belavala Madilalli, directed by Geethapriya. But before his film career, Viji had made his mark in theatre, particularly with the iconic play Samsaradilli Sarigama, which had over 500 performances. It was through this play that he earned the nickname 'Sarigama.'

Born Vijay Kumar in Vimanapura, near HAL in Bengaluru, Viji grew up in a family with strong roots in the city. His father, Ramaiah, worked at HAL, and he was the youngest of five siblings. He pursued his PUC at Gas College, where he worked alongside actor Ashok in plays. Later, Viji completed his BA from Malleshwaram's MES College.

Before becoming a prominent actor, Viji worked as an assistant director for over 75 films, making notable contributions to films directed by Jayanthi and Om Prakash Rao. His exceptional skills in direction and acting earned him recognition, especially when Tiger Prabhakar, a renowned actor, took him under his wing. This mentorship led Viji to work closely with Prabhakar on several films, where he also appeared in comic roles.

In the later years of his career, Viji continued to entertain his audiences with his comic timing and versatility. Unfortunately, in the last week of his life, Viji had been struggling with multi-organ failure, and despite efforts to treat him, he passed away at the hospital this morning.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Belagavi SHOCKER! PU students gang-raped by 'Instagram' friends luring them with temple visit; Two arrested vkp

Belagavi SHOCKER! PU students gang-raped by 'Instagram' friends luring them with temple visit; Two arrested

Bengaluru: First train from China arrives for Namma Metro's Purple line vkp

Bengaluru: First train from China arrives for Namma Metro's Purple line

Bengaluru man finds live 'Snail' in Salad ordered via Zomato, FreshMenu issues apology (WATCH) vkp

Bengaluru man finds live 'Snail' in Salad ordered via Zomato, FreshMenu issues apology (WATCH)

Bengaluru: BMRCL to deploy AI-powered drones for monitoring Namma Metro pillars and viaducts vkp

Bengaluru: BMRCL to deploy AI-powered drones for monitoring Namma Metro pillars and viaducts

Karnataka HORROR! Man stabs mother-in-law on Makar Sankranti after she brought festival food for her daughter vkp

Karnataka HORROR! Man stabs mother-in-law on Makar Sankranti after she brought festival food for her daughter

Recent Stories

Internet blackout on January 16, 2025? Influencers claim global outage in viral videos. But what's the truth? shk

Internet blackout on January 16, 2025? Influencers claim global outage in viral videos. But what's the truth?

Mahakumbh 2025: Mans dead mother performs Maha Snaan in Triveni Sangam, photo goes viral dmn

Mahakumbh 2025: Man's dead mother performs ‘Maha Snaan’ in Triveni Sangam, photo goes viral

Belagavi SHOCKER! PU students gang-raped by 'Instagram' friends luring them with temple visit; Two arrested vkp

Belagavi SHOCKER! PU students gang-raped by 'Instagram' friends luring them with temple visit; Two arrested

'Do not drink' warning issued as fears of contaminated drinking water grows amid devastating LA wildfires shk

'Do not drink’ warning issued as fears of contaminated drinking water grows amid devastating LA wildfires

PHOTOS Nita Ambani's MOST expensive necklace worth Rs 500Cr RBA

PHOTOS: Nita Ambani's MOST expensive necklace worth Rs 500Cr

Recent Videos

ECL Founder Anil Kumar Says Season 2 to be Bigger and Better | WATCH

ECL Founder Anil Kumar Says Season 2 to be Bigger and Better | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Video Icon
EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Malhan Speaks on Digvijay Rathee's Eviction | ECL 2 Auction | Bigg Boss 18

EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Malhan Speaks on Digvijay Rathee's Eviction | ECL 2 Auction | Bigg Boss 18

Video Icon
Munawar Faruqui EXCLUSIVE | How Will He Balance Sports and Entertainment? | ECL Season 2 Auction

Munawar Faruqui EXCLUSIVE | How Will He Balance Sports and Entertainment? | ECL Season 2 Auction

Video Icon