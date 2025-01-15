Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Salman Khan becomes Brand Ambassador, says 'Jab World Judega Tab India Udega'

Bollywood star Salman Khan's video shows our Indian team, both men and women, playing with great enthusiasm while the crowd cheers them on from the stands. The primary Kho Kho World Cup is scheduled to take place between January 13-19, 2025.

The Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) has appointed Salman Khan as the brand ambassador for the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup, which will be hosted in New Delhi. The World Cup was started on January 13, 2025, and the 'Sultan' actor recently turned to Instagram stories to deliver an amazing promotion for the sport.

Salman Khan's video shows our Indian team, both men and women, playing with great gusto while the crowd cheers them on from the stands. We may also hear the actor say, ‘Jab world judega tab India udega, the world goes kho’.

Salman Khan is here and he’s ready for the FIRST EVER Kho Kho World Cup 2025. 🏆



Catch every update on #KhoKhoWorldCup 2025 at 🔗 https://t.co/fKFdZBbuS0 or download the app 👉 https://t.co/iOl9oDkkzZ -Android 📲 iOS 👉 https://t.co/FCMbw9OmSp. #TheWorldGoesKho pic.twitter.com/ELyaFP64qi — Kho Kho World Cup India 2025 (@Kkwcindia) January 9, 2025

India got off to a strong start in the World Cup, defeating Nepal in their first game. The Indian Women's team defeated South Korea in the tournament opening. The main Kho Kho World Cup is set to take place from January 13 to 19, 2025.

Latest: Salman Khan announced as the brand ambassador for the Kho Kho World Cup! @BeingSalmanKhan #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/5ASk9KlVEI — SALMAN KI SENA™ (@Salman_ki_sena) December 18, 2024

Salman Khan on the work front

Meanwhile, Salman Khan fans anxiously await his next action film, 'Sikandar'. After more than a year, the production marks the actor's return to the big screen. 'Sikandar', directed by A.R. Murugadoss, will also star Rashmika Mandanna as the protagonist, as well as Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Arjun Kapoor, and Prateik Babbar in supporting parts. The film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, represents Salman Khan's and Sajid Nadiadwala's return following their 2014 smash, 'Kick'.

Regarding the film's crew, Pritam wrote the music for the drama, while Santhosh Narayanan contributed the background soundtrack. Vivek Harshan edited the film, while Tirru served as the cinematographer.

'Sikandar' is set to hit theatres worldwide on March 30, 2025, during Eid al-Fitr. Furthermore, Salman Khan is presenting the newest season of the reality show Bigg Boss 18.

