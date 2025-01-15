Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Salman Khan becomes Brand Ambassador, says 'Jab World Judega Tab India Udega'

Bollywood star Salman Khan's video shows our Indian team, both men and women, playing with great enthusiasm while the crowd cheers them on from the stands. The primary Kho Kho World Cup is scheduled to take place between January 13-19, 2025.

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Salman Khan becomes Brand Ambassador, says 'Jab World Judega Tab India Udega' RBA
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 9:42 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 9:42 AM IST

The Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) has appointed Salman Khan as the brand ambassador for the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup, which will be hosted in New Delhi. The World Cup was started on January 13, 2025, and the 'Sultan' actor recently turned to Instagram stories to deliver an amazing promotion for the sport.

Salman Khan's video shows our Indian team, both men and women, playing with great gusto while the crowd cheers them on from the stands. We may also hear the actor say, ‘Jab world judega tab India udega, the world goes kho’.

India got off to a strong start in the World Cup, defeating Nepal in their first game. The Indian Women's team defeated South Korea in the tournament opening. The main Kho Kho World Cup is set to take place from January 13 to 19, 2025.

Salman Khan on the work front

Meanwhile, Salman Khan fans anxiously await his next action film, 'Sikandar'. After more than a year, the production marks the actor's return to the big screen. 'Sikandar', directed by A.R. Murugadoss, will also star Rashmika Mandanna as the protagonist, as well as Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Arjun Kapoor, and Prateik Babbar in supporting parts. The film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, represents Salman Khan's and Sajid Nadiadwala's return following their 2014 smash, 'Kick'.

Regarding the film's crew, Pritam wrote the music for the drama, while Santhosh Narayanan contributed the background soundtrack. Vivek Harshan edited the film, while Tirru served as the cinematographer.

'Sikandar' is set to hit theatres worldwide on March 30, 2025, during Eid al-Fitr. Furthermore, Salman Khan is presenting the newest season of the reality show Bigg Boss 18.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Paatal Lok star Jaideep Ahlawat's father passes away, actor requests privacy NTI

Paatal Lok star Jaideep Ahlawat's father passes away, actor requests privacy

Mahavatar Narasimha teaser OUT: Animated movie based on Vishnu's fourth avatar releasing on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

Mahavatar Narasimha teaser OUT: Animated movie based on Vishnu's fourth avatar releasing on THIS date [WATCH]

Hrithik Roshan celebrates 25 Years in Bollywood; shares handwritten notes [PHOTOS] ATG

Hrithik Roshan celebrates 25 Years in Bollywood; shares handwritten notes [PHOTOS]

WATCH: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli face backlash for skipping life jackets on speedboat ride; Read on NTI

WATCH: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli face backlash for skipping life jackets on speedboat ride; Read on

Idli Kadai: Dhanush shares NEW posters of movie on Pongal [PHOTOS] ATG

Idli Kadai: Dhanush shares NEW posters of movie on Pongal [PHOTOS]

Recent Stories

Change in mutual fund nomination rules: Add up to 10 nominees easily AJR

Change in mutual fund nomination rules: Add up to 10 nominees easily

US SEC sues Elon Musk over delayed disclosure of Twitter stake acquisition in 2022 before buying platform anr

US SEC sues Elon Musk over delayed disclosure of Twitter stake acquisition in 2022 before buying platform

Suhana Khan to Janhvi Kapoor to Rasha Thadani-8 Popular Starkids No Makeup Looks: Shocking Transformations RBA

Suhana to Janhvi to Rasha Thadani-8 Popular Starkids without makeup

PHOTOS: Ram Charan's expensive duplex house in Hyderabad: Inside Look NTI

PHOTOS: Ram Charan's expensive duplex house in Hyderabad: Inside Look

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya celebrate first Sankranti after marriage; check out (PHOTOS) RBA

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya celebrate first Sankranti after marriage; check out (PHOTOS)

Recent Videos

ECL Founder Anil Kumar Says Season 2 to be Bigger and Better | WATCH

ECL Founder Anil Kumar Says Season 2 to be Bigger and Better | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Video Icon
EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Malhan Speaks on Digvijay Rathee's Eviction | ECL 2 Auction | Bigg Boss 18

EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Malhan Speaks on Digvijay Rathee's Eviction | ECL 2 Auction | Bigg Boss 18

Video Icon
Munawar Faruqui EXCLUSIVE | How Will He Balance Sports and Entertainment? | ECL Season 2 Auction

Munawar Faruqui EXCLUSIVE | How Will He Balance Sports and Entertainment? | ECL Season 2 Auction

Video Icon