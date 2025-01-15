Keros Therapeutics Stock Heads For Record Low After Dosing Halt In Pulmonary Disease Trial, Retail Buzz Spikes

The company's stock declined nearly 60% in 2024 and has lost an additional 21% in 2025, with this latest setback further dampening investor confidence.

Shares of Keros Therapeutics (KROS) plunged nearly 20% in premarket trading on Wednesday, poised to hit an all-time low after the company voluntarily halted dosing in the mid-stage trial of its intercept drug for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). 

The trial was terminated early following safety concerns, as Keros cited new cases of pericardial effusion (fluid buildup around the heart) as the reason for halting dosing.

The company said that patients enrolled in the trial will continue to be monitored through end-of-study visits.

CEO Jasbir Seehra stated, "While we are disappointed, patient safety is always our top priority.”

“We continue to work with the investigators, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) and other relevant regulatory authorities, and we look forward to analyzing and presenting TROPOS topline clinical data in the future,” he added.

The latest development marks the second major setback for the trial; in December, Keros halted dosing at higher levels (3.0 mg/kg and 4.5 mg/kg) due to similar safety issues, resulting in a 73% single-day drop in the stock.

Investor sentiment on Stocktwits initially turned 'bearish' from 'bullish' a day ago, with message volume spiking enough to push Keros into the platform's top trending list. 

While some users argued the stock was oversold, the majority expressed concerns over a lack of support as the price dipped below $10.

Keros reported $530.7 million in cash and equivalents as of the end of the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, with debt totaling $19.3 million. This gives it a relatively solid cash runway despite recent challenges.

The company's stock declined nearly 60% in 2024 and lost an additional 21% in 2025.

The road ahead appears challenging as retail optimism wanes and Wall Street looks for clarity on Keros' plans for cibotercept and other pipeline assets.

