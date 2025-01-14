Mahavatar Narasimha teaser OUT: Animated movie based on Vishnu's fourth avatar releasing on THIS date [WATCH]

Hombale Films and Kaleem Productions released the teaser of 'Mahavtar Narasimha' on Makar Sankranti. This unique saga of Lord Vishnu's Narasimha avatar, devotee Prahlad, and the end of evil will soon be on the big screen

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 4:25 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 4:25 PM IST

Hombale Films, one of South India's most renowned production houses, known for the all-time blockbuster 'Kantara,' has released the teaser of its new series 'Mahavtar Narasimha.' Released on Makar Sankranti, the teaser has heightened audience excitement. Presented by Hombale Films, 'Mahavtar Narasimha' is an animated film directed by Ashwin Kumar. Hombale Films has collaborated with Kaleem Productions to create this masterpiece. 

Mahavtar Series: Stories of Lord Vishnu's various avatars

'Mahavtar Narasimha' marks the beginning of the Mahavtar series, which will present stories of Lord Vishnu's different avatars. The makers had already announced the teaser release on Makar Sankranti. This series promises a cinematic experience possibly never seen before. While the Maha Kumbh Mela is underway in Prayagraj, watching the teaser of 'Mahavtar Narasimha' is truly a divine experience.

'Mahavtar Narasimha': A story of devotion and hope

'Mahavtar Narasimha' is a story of devotion and hope, narrated through the devotee Prahlad. The series depicts how Lord Vishnu incarnates as Narasimha, ends evil, and restores humanity. The makers believe it's crucial to tell this story because it's unique and special. They chose animation as the best medium to portray this world, aiming to showcase every detail accurately and seamlessly.

Hombale Films' new venture after Kantara

Following the success of 'Kantara,' 'Mahavtar Narasimha' is Hombale Films' second project showcasing lesser-known aspects of Indian culture. 'Kantara' brought the untold story of the Kola festival to the world, presenting a unique culture cherished in India. The film became a massive sleeper hit, setting records and becoming one of India's biggest pan-India films.

Creators of 'Mahavtar Narasimha'

'Mahavtar Narasimha' is directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai. Kaleem Productions and Hombale Films have joined forces to present a cinematic masterpiece. With stunning visuals, cultural richness, excellent filmmaking techniques, and a strong storyline, the film will be released in 3D and five Indian languages.

