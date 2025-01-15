Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Indian women's team makes it 2 on 2 with a dominating win over Iran 

Indian women’s team will look to secure their berth for the knockout tage when they take on Malaysia in their last group stage match of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 on Wednesday, January 15.

The Indian women’s team’s exemplary show was too hot to handle for Iran as the hosts registered their second win of their Kho Kho World Cup 2025 campaign at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, January 15. India, led by Priyanka Ingle, began their maiden title quest with a resounding victory over South Korea.

The dominance displayed by the Indian women’s team against South Korea continued against Iran, who were far too inexperienced in matching skills, speed, and strategic prowess by the Indian side during the match. In Turn 1, India decided to opt for attacking after winning the toss. Indian attackers were on fire as they managed to capture all 15 Iranian defenders and earned 48 points.

In response to India’s dominant show, Iran struggled to gain ground in Turn 2 as they managed to earn just 10 points. The Indian women’s team's well-organized defense gave a really hard time to Iranian attackers as they were nowhere near the hosts’ brilliant effort. At the end of Turn 2, India took a 52-10 lead over Iran, with the host gaining a margin of 42 points in the first-half

In Turn 3, the beginning of second half, India returned to attack and the Priyanka Ingle-led side yet again showed their supremacy, leaving Iranian defenders clueless about the relentless pressure exerted on them by the hosts. The Indian women’s team scored additional 44 points and extended their lead to 92-10 at the end of the Turn 3. In Turn 4, Iran failed to make a comeback as they managed to add just six points to their total of 16 points.

In the second half, India’s 42-point lead blossomed to 84-point lead in 12 minutes, with the score reading 100-16. This was the second match on the trot that the Indian women’s team gained 100 points as they earlier defeated South Korea with a whopping 157-run margin in their opening match of the tournament on Tuesday. With the second consecutive win of the tournament, India women’s team has maintained top spot in Group A with six points and a massive point difference of 241 compared to Iran, Malaysia, and South Korea.

Earlier today in the women's category, Uganda won two back to back matches, while England secured a win in Group B. With three wins on the trot, Uganda have almost secured their spot for the knockout stage of the tournament. In Group C, Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh won a match each. Nepal has remained unbeaten in three matches so far and have almost booked their knockout spot. In Group D, New Zealand, South Africa and Peru had a great day by winning a match.

