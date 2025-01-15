Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat Pandey HATES Avinash Mishra; Here's why

Chaahat Pandey, a TV actress who was ousted from Bigg Boss 18 shortly before the finale, accused Avinash Mishra of defaming her. She voiced her desire for Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, and Chum Darang to win.

Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat Pandey HATES Avinash Mishra; Here's why RBA
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 12:41 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 12:41 PM IST

Chaahat Pandey evicted from Bigg Boss 18 barely a week before the finale, expressed her sadness at her abrupt exit. Speaking to a media house, she stated that Eisha Singh or Avinash Mishra should have been dismissed instead of her. "This is a reality program, and I was very honest. If I had remained, I may have won the show. I appreciate all of the love my fans have shown me, but I truly believe Eisha or Avinash should have been eliminated. "They are using each other as crutches in the game and should have been evicted long ago," Chaahat added.

When asked about her mother's announcement of reward money for anyone who could locate this purported partner, Chaahat grinned and stated, "My mother was really wounded by the news. Avinash had no idea that his falsehood may crush the hearts of my loved ones. She was alone and powerless, left to manage things in my absence. "I'll never forgive Avinash for hurting my mother."

Chaahat stated that she thought the show's creators did not address the problem of her character assassination. She described it as the lowest point in her trip on the program, saying, "I felt no one stopped Avinash or told him he was wrong." His sins were forgiven, which encouraged him to continue pushing me down. He continually degraded me with his words and deeds, and I loathe him. "I was hurt and cried because of him."

Despite her feud with Avinash, Chaahat claimed she treasured the friendships she developed with fellow participants Digvijay Singh and Arfeen Khan, who were eliminated much earlier. Now she is cheering for Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, and Chum Darang to win.

"Despite Karan's personal assaults on me, I believe he played a greater game than most participants. "If not him, I believe Vivian or Chum should win," she stated.

Reflecting on her adventure, Chaahat realised that having pre-planned techniques might be critical to surviving the program. "I've always believed that one ought to be genuine. This is why I never raised unwarranted concerns or got overly involved following nominations. "Maybe this is why I'm out," she said.

Bigg Boss 18 will finish with the grand finale on January 19. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Veteran Sandalwood actor Sarigama Viji passes away at 77 vkp

BREAKING: Veteran Sandalwood actor Sarigama Viji passes away at 77

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Salman Khan becomes Brand Ambassador, says 'Jab World Judega Tab India Udega' RBA

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Salman Khan becomes Brand Ambassador, says 'Jab World Judega Tab India Udega'

Paatal Lok star Jaideep Ahlawat's father passes away, actor requests privacy NTI

Paatal Lok star Jaideep Ahlawat's father passes away, actor requests privacy

Mahavatar Narasimha teaser OUT: Animated movie based on Vishnu's fourth avatar releasing on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

Mahavatar Narasimha teaser OUT: Animated movie based on Vishnu's fourth avatar releasing on THIS date [WATCH]

Hrithik Roshan celebrates 25 Years in Bollywood; shares handwritten notes [PHOTOS] ATG

Hrithik Roshan celebrates 25 Years in Bollywood; shares handwritten notes [PHOTOS]

Recent Stories

Mahakumbh 2025: Mans dead mother performs Maha Snaan in Triveni Sangam, photo goes viral dmn

Mahakumbh 2025: Man's dead mother performs ‘Maha Snaan’ in Triveni Sangam, photo goes viral

Belagavi SHOCKER! PU students gang-raped by 'Instagram' friends luring them with temple visit; Two arrested vkp

Belagavi SHOCKER! PU students gang-raped by 'Instagram' friends luring them with temple visit; Two arrested

'Do not drink' warning issued as fears of contaminated drinking water grows amid devastating LA wildfires shk

'Do not drink’ warning issued as fears of contaminated drinking water grows amid devastating LA wildfires

PHOTOS Nita Ambani's MOST expensive necklace worth Rs 500Cr RBA

PHOTOS: Nita Ambani's MOST expensive necklace worth Rs 500Cr

MP SHOCKER! Days before wedding, Gwalior woman killed by father for rejecting arranged marriage anr

MP SHOCKER! Days before wedding, Gwalior woman killed by father for rejecting arranged marriage

Recent Videos

ECL Founder Anil Kumar Says Season 2 to be Bigger and Better | WATCH

ECL Founder Anil Kumar Says Season 2 to be Bigger and Better | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Video Icon
EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Malhan Speaks on Digvijay Rathee's Eviction | ECL 2 Auction | Bigg Boss 18

EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Malhan Speaks on Digvijay Rathee's Eviction | ECL 2 Auction | Bigg Boss 18

Video Icon
Munawar Faruqui EXCLUSIVE | How Will He Balance Sports and Entertainment? | ECL Season 2 Auction

Munawar Faruqui EXCLUSIVE | How Will He Balance Sports and Entertainment? | ECL Season 2 Auction

Video Icon