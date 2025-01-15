Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat Pandey HATES Avinash Mishra; Here's why

Chaahat Pandey, a TV actress who was ousted from Bigg Boss 18 shortly before the finale, accused Avinash Mishra of defaming her. She voiced her desire for Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, and Chum Darang to win.

Chaahat Pandey evicted from Bigg Boss 18 barely a week before the finale, expressed her sadness at her abrupt exit. Speaking to a media house, she stated that Eisha Singh or Avinash Mishra should have been dismissed instead of her. "This is a reality program, and I was very honest. If I had remained, I may have won the show. I appreciate all of the love my fans have shown me, but I truly believe Eisha or Avinash should have been eliminated. "They are using each other as crutches in the game and should have been evicted long ago," Chaahat added.

When asked about her mother's announcement of reward money for anyone who could locate this purported partner, Chaahat grinned and stated, "My mother was really wounded by the news. Avinash had no idea that his falsehood may crush the hearts of my loved ones. She was alone and powerless, left to manage things in my absence. "I'll never forgive Avinash for hurting my mother."

Chaahat stated that she thought the show's creators did not address the problem of her character assassination. She described it as the lowest point in her trip on the program, saying, "I felt no one stopped Avinash or told him he was wrong." His sins were forgiven, which encouraged him to continue pushing me down. He continually degraded me with his words and deeds, and I loathe him. "I was hurt and cried because of him."

Despite her feud with Avinash, Chaahat claimed she treasured the friendships she developed with fellow participants Digvijay Singh and Arfeen Khan, who were eliminated much earlier. Now she is cheering for Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, and Chum Darang to win.

"Despite Karan's personal assaults on me, I believe he played a greater game than most participants. "If not him, I believe Vivian or Chum should win," she stated.

Reflecting on her adventure, Chaahat realised that having pre-planned techniques might be critical to surviving the program. "I've always believed that one ought to be genuine. This is why I never raised unwarranted concerns or got overly involved following nominations. "Maybe this is why I'm out," she said.

Bigg Boss 18 will finish with the grand finale on January 19.

