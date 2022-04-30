Know how much Priyanka Chopra’s Easter 2022 yellow co-ord costs?
On her Easter 2022 outing with hubby Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra wore a stunning yellow co-ord. The price of her outfit is enough to burn a hold in your pockets!
Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
Priyanka Chopra stole the show this Easter when she celebrated it with her singer-actor husband Nick Jonas, wearing a yellow co-ord. A crop top and mid-waist skirt are what Priyanka opted to wear for her sunny Easter 2022 day out with Nick. The actress looked stunning in that yellow outfit of hers that got many of her fans wanting to buy a similar set. So, if you are one of those who want to buy it too, here is a piece of information (it’s price) that may help you with it.
The sunshine yellow co-ord set that Priyanka Chopra wore for Easter is priced enough to burn a hole in your pocket. The set is said to be from a Turkish brand called ‘Muse for All’ and is priced a little over Rs 23,000.
Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
As per the brand’s official website, the ‘Steph Shirt’ that Priyanka Chopra is wearing, is priced at 2,100 TL while the ‘Steph Skirt’ costs 2,450 TL. In Indian rupees, the crop top cum shirt costs roughly around Rs 12,617.5 whereas the skirt is around Rs 10, 815. The total price of the sunshine yellow co-ord set is approximately Rs 23,432,5.
Even if Priyanka Chopra’s yellow set costs a little over Rs 23,000, it is absolutely worth the purchase! This look of Priyanka is the perfect steal for the summer season – it is stylish, chic and most importantly, comfortable.
Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra on Friday shared a slew of pictures and videos from her pool time at her LA home. The actress posted some selfies while sizzling in a black bikini. She also shared her 90s Bollywood playlist and asked her songs to guess the five songs that she was listening to.
Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in a Hollywood film, Text For You. Back home in Bollywood, she has Farhan Akhtar’s Je Le Zaraa, co-starring actors Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.
