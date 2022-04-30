Know how much Priyanka Chopra’s Easter 2022 yellow co-ord costs?

On her Easter 2022 outing with hubby Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra wore a stunning yellow co-ord. The price of her outfit is enough to burn a hold in your pockets!

Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra stole the show this Easter when she celebrated it with her singer-actor husband Nick Jonas, wearing a yellow co-ord. A crop top and mid-waist skirt are what Priyanka opted to wear for her sunny Easter 2022 day out with Nick. The actress looked stunning in that yellow outfit of hers that got many of her fans wanting to buy a similar set. So, if you are one of those who want to buy it too, here is a piece of information (it’s price) that may help you with it.

The sunshine yellow co-ord set that Priyanka Chopra wore for Easter is priced enough to burn a hole in your pocket. The set is said to be from a Turkish brand called ‘Muse for All’ and is priced a little over Rs 23,000.