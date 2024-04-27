Bigg Boss Malayalam season 6 voting results: Who will be evicted from the show this weekend?

The Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 is going to enter its 7th week soon. All contestants except the captain and power team were nominated for nomination on Monday ( April 22). Abhishek Sreekumar, Arjun, Jinto, Jasmin, Apsara, Norah, Sai Krishna, Resmin, Ansiba, Abhishek Jayadeep, and Nandana were nominated.

As per reports, the voting results of the Bigg Boss Malayalam stated that Abhishek is leading with the maximum number of votes. At the same time, Resmin and Sai are getting the least votes.

At the same time, wild card entries Pooja Krishna and Sibin left the show last week due to health issues. Pooja had left the show due to back concerns, Sibin was urged to leave due to his mental state after being chastised for misbehaving with Jasmin.

Meanwhile, Sijo John made a grand comeback this weekend after his treatment. The Bigg Boss has prepared a grand welcome to Sijo. Rocky got into a physical fight with Sijo John. Rocky and Sijo were spotted having a furious dispute, and Rocky cautioned Sijo not to touch him. Rocky eventually lost his cool and beat at Sijo's chin, leaving everyone in the house astonished.



