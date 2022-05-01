'Thank God you were born': Virat Kohli's birthday message for Anushka Sharma oozes love

Taking to Instagram, Virat Kohli wished Anushka Sharma on her 34th birthday with an extremely heart-warming post. Check out the RCB star's love-filled words for his wife:

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, who turned a year older today, has received birthday wishes all across social media platforms. Her darling husband, Virat Kohli, too, has joined those wishing the Chakda 'Xpress star on her 34th birthday by penning a heart-warming post for her. Also read: On Anushka Sharma's birthday, lets us know her net worth, education, investments and more

The Indian cricketer and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star took to Instagram to share his photograph with Anushka. While Kohli wore a simple beige coloured T-shirt and black denim, the birthday gal donned a white thigh-length dress with prints of pink flowers on it.

"Thank god you were born ❤️. I don't know what I would do without you. You're truly beautiful inside out ❤️," the batting star wrote in a romantic post.

Kohli, who is currently busy with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, also shared a photograph of the couple post a birthday lunch. "...Had a great afternoon with the sweetest folks around 😃 @anushkasharma," added the former Indian and RCB skipper.

Meanwhile, responding to her hubby's lover-filled birthday wish, Anushka Sharma commented, "Stole my words and my heart ( CHEEESSSSYYYYY 🤪) ❤️❤️❤️"

A few days ago, Anushka had shared a photograph of the couple enjoying RCB star Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman's first-month anniversary party. While Kohli looked dapper in a black and white chikankari kurta, Anushka looked dazzling in pink anarkali suit. Also read: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, RCB stars dazzle in ethnic wear at Maxwell-Vini's wedding party

On December 11, 2017, Virat and Anushka broke many hearts when they got hitched in a private and intimate wedding ceremony in Italy.

The couple embraced parenthood last year after Anushka gave birth to a baby girl. They named their bundle of joy Vamika.

