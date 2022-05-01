Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Thank God you were born': Virat Kohli's birthday message for Anushka Sharma oozes love

    First Published May 1, 2022, 5:53 PM IST

    Taking to Instagram, Virat Kohli wished Anushka Sharma on her 34th birthday with an extremely heart-warming post. Check out the RCB star's love-filled words for his wife:

    Image Credit: Virat Kohli Instagram

    Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, who turned a year older today, has received birthday wishes all across social media platforms. Her darling husband, Virat Kohli, too, has joined those wishing the Chakda 'Xpress star on her 34th birthday by penning a heart-warming post for her.

    Also read: On Anushka Sharma's birthday, lets us know her net worth, education, investments and more

    Image Credit: Virat Kohli Instagram

    The Indian cricketer and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star took to Instagram to share his photograph with Anushka. While Kohli wore a simple beige coloured T-shirt and black denim, the birthday gal donned a white thigh-length dress with prints of pink flowers on it.

    Image Credit: Virat Kohli Instagram

    "Thank god you were born ❤️. I don't know what I would do without you. You're truly beautiful inside out ❤️," the batting star wrote in a romantic post.

    Image Credit: Virat Kohli Instagram

    Kohli, who is currently busy with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, also shared a photograph of the couple post a birthday lunch. "...Had a great afternoon with the sweetest folks around 😃 @anushkasharma," added the former Indian and RCB skipper.

    Image Credit: Virat Kohli Instagram

    Meanwhile, responding to her hubby's lover-filled birthday wish, Anushka Sharma commented, "Stole my words and my heart ( CHEEESSSSYYYYY 🤪) ❤️❤️❤️"

    Image Credit: Anushka Sharma Instagram

    A few days ago, Anushka had shared a photograph of the couple enjoying RCB star Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman's first-month anniversary party. While Kohli looked dapper in a black and white chikankari kurta, Anushka looked dazzling in pink anarkali suit.

    Also read: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, RCB stars dazzle in ethnic wear at Maxwell-Vini's wedding party

    Image Credit: Instagram

    On December 11, 2017, Virat and Anushka broke many hearts when they got hitched in a private and intimate wedding ceremony in Italy.

    Image: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma/Instagram

    The couple embraced parenthood last year after Anushka gave birth to a baby girl. They named their bundle of joy Vamika.

    Image: Stills from the teaser

    On the work front, while Virat Kohli is hoping to find form in the ongoing IPL 2022, Anushka is gearing up for her upcoming release, 'Chakda Xpress'.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Former superstar Ryback takes dig at Vince McMahon late mother; netizens roast him-ayh

    WWE: Former superstar Ryback takes dig at Vince McMahon's late mother; netizens roast him

    Here how Ranbir Kapoor helps his sister Kareena Kapoor (Video) RBA

    Here's how Ranbir Kapoor helps his sister Kareena Kapoor (Video)

    Angelina Jolie in Ukraine: Here's what the actress is doing RBA

    Angelina Jolie in Ukraine: Here's what the actress is doing

    Sex is the best workout, says Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap drb

    Sex is the best workout, says Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap

    Shah Rukh Khan Knight Riders group to build world-class cricket stadium in USA-ayh

    Shah Rukh Khan's Knight Riders group to build world-class cricket stadium in USA

    Recent Stories

    Nearly 53,942 loudspeakers removed and 60,295 sounds lowered: Uttar Pradesh Police - adt

    Nearly 53,942 loudspeakers removed and 60,295 sounds lowered: Uttar Pradesh Police

    Column Hanuman Chalisa row: Erosion of an idea in Maharashtra

    Hanuman Chalisa row: Erosion of an idea in Maharashtra

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, DC vs LSG: KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda slam 50 to keep Lucknow Super Giants on top against Delhi Capitals, Twitter hails-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs LSG: Rahul, Hooda slam 50 to keep Lucknow on top, Twitter hails

    Why are employees dissatisfied/unhappy with their job? Read this RBA

    Why are employees dissatisfied/unhappy with their job? Read this

    Eid ul-Fitr 2022: From Biryani to Sheer Khurma - 8 lip-smacking dishes to relish this festive season snt

    Eid ul-Fitr 2022: From Biryani to Sheer Khurma - 8 lip-smacking dishes to relish this festive season

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs RCB, Gujarat Titans-Royal Challengers Bangalore: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IPL 2022: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says Mumbai Indians MI batting coach Robin Singh-ayh

    IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says MI batting coach Robin Singh

    Video Icon
    Dedicate my last years to Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi s Assam event gcw

    'Dedicate my last years to...' Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi's Assam event

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals DC can turn the season around-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals can turn the season around

    Video Icon